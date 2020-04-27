Foo Fighters reschedule 2020 European tour dates to 2021

Foo Fighters have rescheduled a number of their upcoming European tour and festival dates in response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The Dave Grohl-led band have already been forced to rearrange their upcoming North American tour — dubbed ‘The Van Tour’ — as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Foos’ upcoming June tour dates in Germany, Italy, France, Spain and Portugal have now been moved to summer 2021. “We look forward to seeing you at the new dates [and] can’t wait to be able to play for you,” the band said in a statement.

Important update on #FooFighters June & July 2020 Tour Dates For more information on a specific shows policies, visit: https://t.co/KV63GXjuZy pic.twitter.com/4dzOZA7bCc — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) April 27, 2020

You can see Foo Fighters’ rescheduled European tour dates below.

June 2021

8 – Waldbühne, Berlin, Germany

14 – Festival de Nimes, Nimes, France

15 – Festival de Nimes, Nimes, France

17 – Ciudad de Las Artes y Las Ciencias, Valencia, Spain

19 – Rock in Rio Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal

I-days, Milan, Italy – more information on this event is coming soon.

Unfortunately, Foos’ planned show in Landover, MD in the US for their DC Jam Festival on July 4 has now been cancelled. Tickets for the festival will be automatically refunded at the point of purchase.

You can find out more details about Foo Fighters’ altered tour plans here.

Last week, Foo Fighters shared a full live stream of their 2006 gig in Hyde Park, London for fans to watch online.