Grimes says she staged photo to trick paparazzi following her

Grimes has said that she deliberately staged a photo in order to trick paparazzi who were following her.

Grimes was snapped posing with a copy of Karl Marx’s The Communist Manifesto after which the photograph made headlines in light of her recent split from billionaire Elon Musk.

Writing on Twitter, Grimes said: “Paparazzi followed me [to] a shoot so I tried [to] think what I could do that would yield the most Onion-ish possible headline and it worked haha.”

You can see the tweet here:

paparazzi followed me 2 a shoot so I tried 2 think what I could do that would yield the most onion-ish possible headline and it worked haha pic.twitter.com/9w8pPwIFAq — Grimes 🪐 (@Grimezsz) October 3, 2021

Earlier this week (September 30), Grimes shared a new song called ‘Love’ on her Instagram.

The US artist explained in the post’s accompanying caption that she wrote and produced the song this week “in response to all the privacy invasion, bad press, online hate and harassment by paparazzi I’ve experienced this week”.

The song follows on from last week’s news that Grimes and her former partner Elon Musk have “semi-separated” after three years together.

Musk told Page Six: “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

The former couple welcomed the birth of their first son in May 2020.

Last month Grimes revealed in an interview that she was putting the finishing touches to the follow-up to her 2020 album ‘Miss Anthropocene’.

“I’m just finishing an album, and I think it is by far my greatest work that I’ve ever done,” she said. “I actually just made the last song for it two nights ago.”