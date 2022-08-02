Guy Fieri is following Rage Against The Machine on their current tour: “RAGE RULES”

Guy Fieri is said to be following Rage Against The Machine on their current North American reunion tour.

As Stereogum notes, posts on social media indicate that the US restaurateur and TV presenter was in attendance at Rage’s recent gigs in Cleveland (July 27), Pittsburg (29) and Raleigh (31).

A clip of Fieri holding a drink and a cigar in the crowd at the Pittsburg show has since gone viral online. He was also pictured with support act Run The Jewels at the Cleveland date before appearing on the big screen in Raleigh during ‘Killing In The Name’.

Fieri has been documenting his experience on Twitter. Last week, the mayor of Flavortown wrote that he and his son Hunter were “losin’ our minds” in the crowd at Rage, who he said were “crushin’ it!!”.

wait for it pic.twitter.com/H9oVLLEXdh — Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) July 29, 2022

Guy Fieri x Run The Jewels x STL Cardinals Hat is a collab that’s gonna be tough to beat pic.twitter.com/v0lClvlyjY — Chris Luecke (@CWLuecke) July 30, 2022

In an earlier post, Fieri shared a video in which he told his followers that getting to see RATM was “a moment in history” as he stood backstage. “This is a lifelong journey that Hunter and I have been on,” he wrote.

Re-sharing the viral video from Pittsburg, Fieri said: “The best concert ever. Until tomorrow night in Raleigh….. RAGE RULES.” He later uploaded footage of himself on the big screen, saying it was an “honour” to appear.

You can see those tweets below.

Been waitin’ a long time for this! @RATMofficial pic.twitter.com/ut3qjixiZI — Mayor Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) July 28, 2022

@HunterFieri and I are losin’ our minds

Crushin’ it!! pic.twitter.com/uxAkFICfIM — Mayor Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) July 28, 2022

The best concert ever

Until tomorrow night in Raleigh…..

RAGE RULES https://t.co/wpFi81sYwv — Mayor Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) July 30, 2022

Last year, a video of Guy Fieri headbanging in the front row at a Slipknot show in 2019 went viral on TikTok.

Meanwhile, Rage Against The Machine are due to play two consecutive concerts at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. tonight and tomorrow (August 2, 3) as part of their ongoing ‘Public Service Announcement’ tour.

Prior to this current run of dates, the group hadn’t performed live since 2011.

Next month, they’ll return to the UK to play a huge outdoor show in Edinburgh before headlining Reading & Leeds 2022. Find tickets for RATM’s upcoming gigs here (UK) and here (North America).

A recent gig in Toronto saw Tom Morello being inadvertently tackled by a security guard after a member of the crowd stormed the stage.