A sequel to Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s ‘Kids See Ghosts’ is in the works

Get ready for more brrat-tat-da-da-da-da

Kid Cudi has revealed that Kanye West is planning to release a follow-up to ‘Kids See Ghosts’, the rappers’ 2018 joint album.

In a recent cover story for Complex, Cudder confirmed that “there will definitely be more” Kids See Ghosts albums on the way. He also added that West has reached out to him about their sophomore effort. “Kanye already told me he wants to start working on the second one,” Cudi said. “It’s kinda weird, ’cause with the first album, I didn’t know how serious he was about making a collab album with me.”

Cudi continued: “He had mentioned it, but I thought it was just a good idea he had in the moment. But then he kept bringing it up and kept having me come to his house, listen to music, and work on beats, so I was like, ‘Wow, he’s really into this.’”

‘Kids See Ghosts’ was one of five records that came out of West’s 2018 ‘Wyoming sessions’, including his own album ‘ye’, Pusha T’s ‘Daytona’, Nas’ ‘Nasir’ and Teyana Taylor’s ‘KTSE’. In a four-star review, NME‘s Jordan Bassett praised ‘Kids See Ghosts’ as “suitably ghostly and supernatural – a brief glimpse into another world… the sound of two artists looking back over the vast distance they’ve travelled so far”.

Earlier in July, Cudi announced that he’s working on a new Netflix show with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. The animated series is inspired by his upcoming album, ‘Entergalactic’, Cudi’s seventh solo album and the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’.

Although an official release date has not been confirmed, Cudi revealed that both the Netflix show and album are slated to arrive next year. “It will be something you’ve never experienced,” the rapper said. “I promise it’ll be a fun ride. Lots of good friends involved. Great songs too!”