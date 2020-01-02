Kelly Osbourne responds to reports that Ozzy is “on his deathbed”

Kelly Osbourne has dismissed reports that her father Ozzy Osbourne is on his “deathbed”.

The 35-year-old daughter of the former Black Sabbath singer and solo artist responded to an article that claimed Ozzy was in “dire straits”.

Taking to Instagram today (January 2) Kelly wrote: “Today I had a wonderful start to 2020. I went out to lunch with my family. Then I spent the rest of the day laughing and hanging out with my dad. I come home to read sickening articles about my dad supposedly being on his ‘death bed’ sometimes the media makes me sick!!”

She added: “It’s no secret that my dad has had a rough year when it comes to his health but come the FUCK on this is utter bullshit.”

Last year Ozzy suffered a series of health setbacks. In April he fell in the middle of the night while going to the toilet, which impacted metal rods that were implanted after a motorbike accident in 2003. In February he was hospitalised with pneumonia after a severe bout of flu.

As a result Ozzy was forced to postpone the second year of his two-year farewell tour in April 2019.

In October he shelved further dates set for 2020 and spoke out on the accident and the worrying condition he was left in.

“I went to the bathroom in the night, lost my balance and landed flat on my face. I saw this big white flash when I hit the floor and I thought, ‘You’ve finally done it now’,” he told the Daily Mail.

“I knew it was bad, I thought I was paralysed, so very calmly I said, ‘Sharon, I can’t move. I think I’ve done my neck. Phone an ambulance’.”

Osbourne went on to say that “the pain is constant” following the fall, explaining he was adamant his prognosis was much worse than he’d been told.

In other news, Ozzy’s new album ‘Ordinary Man’ is expected to be released later this month on Epic Records.