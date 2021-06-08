A collective of heavy musicians including Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe have turned Prince‘s ‘I Would Die 4 U’ into a hardcore song – take a look below.

The group featured dozens of musicians including members of The Armed, Dillinger Escape Plan, Gorilla Biscuits, Ithaca, War On Women and more, all of whom recorded their parts remotely.

The cover of ‘I Would Die 4 U’ was recorded as part of the heavy metal internet talk show Two Minutes To Late Night‘s series of Bedroom Covers, and was released on Prince’s birthday (June 7). It was curated by the show’s host Gwarsenio Hall, aka Jordan Olds.

Advertisement

Two Minutes To Late Night pays contributors for its covers thanks to Patreon donations. All of the artists featured on the new cover have donated their fees to the coalition Dallas Hope Charities.

Previous installments of the Bedroom Covers series have included members of Deftones and Killswitch Engage covering Bjork, members of My Chemical Romance, Distillers and Murder By Death covering Annie Lennox, and Gwar‘s Elton John parody song ‘Stab Into Christmas’.

The new version of ‘I Would De 4 U’ is not Lamb Of God’s first remotely-recorded collaborative cover. In May, they covered Bad Brains classic ‘I Against I’ with help from Jason Aalon Butler of Fever 333.

Elsewhere, Lamb Of God have been named among the acts set to play Slipknot‘s one-day metal festival Knotfest Iowa later this year. They’ll join the likes of Megadeth, Faith No More and Gojira.