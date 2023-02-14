Lana Del Rey reveals new song ‘Margaret’ is about Jack Antonoff’s fiancée

Lana Del Rey has revealed that a song on her new album ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd‘ called ‘Margaret’ is about Jack Antonoff’s fiancée.

The singer’s forthcoming ninth album is due out March 24 – having been pushed back from its original March 10 release – and will feature collaborations with Father John Misty, Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers and Tommy Genesis. You can check out the artwork and full tracklist here.

The singer has now revealed that track 13, ‘Margaret (feat. Bleachers)’, is dedicated to Antonoff’s fiancée, the actor Margaret Qualley.

Del Rey revealed the dedication in a new cover feature with Interview Magazine, for which she was interviewed by Billie Eilish.

When asked how long the new album had been finished for, Del Rey replied: “September 2022 was the very last song I wrote. It’s a song called ‘Margaret,’ about Jack Antonoff’s fiancée [Margaret Qualley].

“I was like, ‘You know what? I want to write a song for him.’ It lands right in the middle of the album. It’s funny, this album felt totally effortless. When I did Norman Fucking Rockwell! it was about world-building, whereas this was straight vibing.”

Eilish replied that one of her “biggest inspirations” from the singer was her “storytelling abilities” and “your ability to write from a character’s point of view”.

Del Rey also spoke about discovering videos of Eilish singing, to which she told her managers: “She’s the one”.

She went on: “I was like, ‘This is the girl. She isn’t just talented. You can tell she’s kind.’ It didn’t feel like you were aspiring to be anything. It’s crazy to have that magical quality.”

Del Rey also shared with Eilish how she came up with the new album’s title, revealing that the track of the same name was the first she wrote with Mike Hermosa.

“I was spending a lot of time in Long Beach and I had read that there was a tunnel sealed up under the Jergins [Trust] Building. All of the mosaic ceilings were still perfectly preserved, but no one could get in,” she explained.

“I had also been listening to a lot of Harry Nilsson. He has this song called “Don’t Forget Me.” That sentiment plus this man-made tunnel that was sealed up but was so beautiful, I liked the idea of putting them together. I knew right off the bat that that was going to be the title.”

Elsewhere, back in December Rey revealed that she put only one billboard up to promote her new album, and it happened to be in her ex-boyfriend’s hometown.