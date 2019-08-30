Liam Gallagher fans react as Adidas Spezial range sells out within minutes

"Absolutely gutted"

Liam Gallagher‘s fans have complained after his new Adidas trainer range sold out within minutes before appearing on resale sites for more than three times their original price.

The new Spezial design went on sale at 9am today (August 30) but disgruntled fans complained that the shoes had sold out on the Adidas site within 10 minutes.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Over an hour an 10 mins in a waiting room to purchase the LG SPZL @liamgallagher …what is the story??…and now I’m getting we’re almost sold out.”

Another complained: “Gutted!! Been online since yesterday trying to get a pair of LG SPZL Shoes – OOS everywhere.”

Others complained that they’d been able to stick the shoes in their shopping basket but were then unable to complete the purchase when they went to the online checkout.

James Drover wrote: “Set an alarm after a long night shift to get the @liamgallagher Adidas spezial and the website crashed and removed them from my basket when putting my delivery details in. Absolutely gutted”.

At the time of writing, the £99 shoes are completely sold out on Adidas’ website. However, a quick search on eBay reveals that that they are being resold for four times their original price.

The shoe boasts a distinctive SPZL design with three white strips on the side but it has also been given a special twist to represent the Oasis legend. While largely sticking to the traditional look of the shoe, it features Gallagher’s face on the tongue of the trainer.

Adidas is yet to announce details of a second release. NME has contacted the company for comment.

The news comes ahead of Liam releasing his second solo album ‘Why Me? Why Not’ on September 20.

Speaking about his upcoming album release, Gallagher said in a statement: “I want the second album to be a step-up, because the hardest thing to do is to make something the same, only better. So that’s what we’ve done. It’s a better record than ‘As You Were’. Which is saying something, as that was epic, wasn’t it?”