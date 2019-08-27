Lil Nas X read his VMA acceptance speech from a scroll – and it’s already a meme

He's so damn good at the internet

Lil Nas X paired his big wins at the MTV VMAs with his signature tongue-in-cheek commentary – again positioning himself as the subject of countless memes.

The singer picked up the Song of the Year gong for ‘Old Town Road (remix)’ with Billy Ray Cyrus yesterday (August 26) and unfurled a giant scroll during his acceptance speech. Despite lavishing praise on Cyrus for “helping me take my career to the next level”, Nas X said just two words when the scroll was in front of him: “thank you”.

Fans on social media were quick to make the funny moment into a meme. These ranged from posting images of Spongebob Squarepants with a giant scroll to a wrestler reading out a long piece of paper inside a fight ring.

Others used the video clip to make light of their own lives, including the account ‘@americanamemes’ which likened Nas X’s actions to reading out the menu at The Cheesecake Factory.

Elsewhere, user ‘@CaitlynC12’captioned the clip with: “Me leaving CVS like…”

The musician is known for his meme-friendly hit, which in July broke the record for the longest-running US Number One in history. He and Cyrus applauded Billie Eilish earlier this month after she managed to topple their mammoth hit.

Nas X told Time in April that he intended the song to be incorporated into memes. “I promoted the song as a meme for months until it caught on to TikTok and it became way bigger,” he said.

The song also became even more meme-worthy after Cyrus stepped in to sing on the remixed version following Billboard’s controversial decision to remove the original from the Hot Country Songs chart when it entered the Top 20.

Nas X also won the Best Direction award for ‘Old Town Road (Remix)’ (dir. Calmatic) at the VMAs.