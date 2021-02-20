Listen to ‘Encore’, GOT7’s first release since leaving JYP Entertainment

GOT7 have released a new single called ‘Encore’ – their first release since leaving JYP Entertainment earlier this year.

The seven-piece boy band chose not to renew their contract with the agency when it expired in January.

GOT7 released ‘Encore’ earlier today (February 20) via Warner Music Korea. The track comes with a music video that shows the band hanging out in the studio and behind-the-scenes footage of recording. It later shows old concert footage from the band’s shows.

Advertisement

“We will sing for you/ Even if the world ends,” they sing on the song, which was co-written by member Jinyoung. “Even after a long time passes/ Will you be here with me?”

During the video, which you can watch above, GOT7 addressed the camera. “More than anything else, we wanted to express our feelings like this, through this song,” Yugyeom said.

“We made a promise with our fans so we’re here to keep that promise,” said Jay B, before Youngjae later added: “Since we will always continue to sing the encore for you, let’s always be together, everyone.”

The video was executive produced by GOT7 member Mark Tuan and was released on the group’s new YouTube channel, which you can find here.

Advertisement

Since leaving JYPE last month, the members of GOT7 have embarked on new deals and endeavours. Yugyeom has signed with Jay Park’s AOMG label, while Jinyoung is set to star in the new tvN drama Devil Judge. Mark released his solo single ‘One In A Million’ last week and recently returned to his hometown of LA.

Jackson and his own label Team Wang, meanwhile, have partnered with Sublime Artist Agency. Youngjae has also signed with Sublime.