Listen to Sam Fender’s chest-punching new single ‘The Borders’

Think Springsteen-meets-The Killers

Sam Fender has released new song ‘The Borders’, the final single to drop ahead of his upcoming debut album.

The BRIT’s Critic Choice Award winner will release his new album, ‘Hypersonic Missiles’, on September 13.

Following the release of the euphoric ‘Will We Talk?’, ‘The Borders’ is a chest-punching up-tempo number that sounds like Fender made it while listening to either Bruce Springsteen or The Killers.

According to a press release, ‘The Borders’ is Fender’s personal favourite from the new album.

“At once deeply personal, traumatic even, Sam tells a story of two boys growing up together and then going their separate ways,” the release reads. “Memories inferred but not directly addressed. It’s a storming tune with a powerful story, as so many of Sam’s songs are.”

Listen to ‘The Borders’ below:

Meanwhile, Sam Fender made his US television debut back in March, performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The BRIT’s Critic Choice Award winner performed his single ‘Hypersonic Missiles’, together with his debut breakout song, ‘Dead Boys’.