Listen to a joyous new DJ set from Jamie xx and The Avalanches

Jamie xx has shared a back-to-back DJ set with The Avalanches for the latest instalment in his monthly NTS radio show.

The London DJ called the set “[an] actual dream come true,” on his Instagram page. The hour-long set broadcast on NTS live last night (May 15), but is now available on demand.

The Avalanches’ set includes Betty Everett’s cover of ‘God Only Knows’ and segments of Klaus Wunderlich’s ‘Let’s Do the Latin Hustle’. They had previously sampled the latter song on the title track of their 2001 landmark debut ‘Since I Left You’.

Listen to the full mix here.

The DJ pair were meant to perform together for a one-off climate change benefit concert in Sydney back in March, called ‘No Coal Zone’. The event was postponed due to burgeoning coronavirus concerns, and with subsequent gathering restrictions to stem the spread of the virus, it may be indefinite.

Jamie xx released his first solo music in five years in April, with single ‘Idontknow’, hinting that it would be the first of many releases this year.

A video, filmed in Belfast the night before Northern Ireland went into coronavirus-enforced lockdown, was released earlier this month. In April, he shared a two-hour long Essential Mix for BBC Radio 1.

This year, the Avalanches have been steadily releasing singles from a forthcoming as-of-yet-untitled third studio album, with the Blood Orange-featuring ‘We Will Always Love You’ and the Rivers Cuomo-led ‘Running Red Lights’.

A representative for The Avalanches recently told NME there was no timeline on any of the new material.