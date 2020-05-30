GAMING  

News Music News

Listen to The Coral’s new ‘Lockdown Sessions’ album

It features covers, stripped back classics, and three previously unreleased tracks

By Will Lavin
The Coral
James Skelly of The Coral. CREDIT: Lorne Thomson/Redferns

The Coral have released a new album called ‘Lockdown Sessions’ – listen to it below.

Made up of covers they recorded during lockdown and stripped back versions of songs from throughout their career, the band’s new album also features three previously unreleased original tracks: ‘One Road’, ‘Rhapsody’ and ‘Just Like Tears In The Morning’.

“The album features all of the lockdown tracks from the last few months,” the band wrote on Twitter, “including this version of ‘Bill McCai’, 3 original unreleased songs & a cover of ‘Married With Children’.”

See the full track listing and listen to The Coral’s ‘Lockdown Sessions’ below:

  1. ‘Liezah (Lockdown Sessions)’
  2. ‘Late Afternoon (Lockdown Sessions)’
  3. ‘Walking In The Winter (Lockdown Sessions)’
  4. ‘Shadows Fall (Lockdown Sessions)’
  5. ‘Bill McCai (Lockdown Sessions)’
  6. ‘Just Like Tears In The Morning (Lockdown Sessions)’
  7. ‘Rebecca You (Lockdown Sessions)’
  8. ‘Sandhills (Lockdown Sessions)’
  9. ‘Secret Kiss (Lockdown Sessions)’
  10. ‘Put The Sun Back (Lockdown Sessions)’
  11. ‘Rhapsody (Lockdown Sessions)’
  12. ‘One Road (Lockdown Sessions)’
  13. ‘Jacqueline (Lockdown Sessions)’
  14. ‘Married With Children (Lockdown Sessions)’
  15. ‘You and I (Lockdown Sessions)’
  16. ‘Calendars and Clocks (Lockdown Sessions)’

Meanwhile, Blossoms have shared a quarantine cover of The Coral‘s ‘Dreaming Of You’ with help from James Skelly.

The four-piece have been recording a host of covers while in lockdown. Recently they’ve shared a version of Tame Impala’s ‘The Less I Know The Better’ with help from Miles Kane as well as previous renditions of The Beatles’ ‘Paperback Writer’ and Frank Ocean’s ‘Lost’.

Elsewhere, Blossoms and Miles Kane‘s lockdown cover of Tame Impala‘s ‘The Less I Know The Better’ is now available to stream and download.

The Stockport band and the Liverpool musician first shared their cover on April 25, with an accompanying video showing each musician performing their individual parts from their respective homes due to the coronavirus lockdown.

