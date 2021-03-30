London Grammar and Jorja Smith join All Points East 2021 line-up

London Grammar and Jorja Smith have both been added to the growing line-up for All Points East Festival 2021.

The east London event will be held in Victoria Park from August 27-30, with the likes of Jamie xx, Foals and Bombay Bicycle Club among the acts set to perform.

All Points East organisers have this morning (March 30) confirmed the first names on the bill for the opening day of their 2021 festival (August 27).

London Grammar and Jorja Smith will co-headline on the day, with performances also set to come from Loyle Carner, Celeste, Mura Masa, Mahalia, Daphni, Kelly Lee Owens and Enny.

“We are excited to announce another fantastic line-up for All Points East,” Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, said in a statement. “On Friday August 27 we will be joined by London Grammar, Jorja Smith, Loyle Carner, Celeste, Mahalia, and many more.

“We’re delighted to be hosting such brilliant UK talent at our 2021 event and we look forward to welcoming you all back to Victoria Park in August. See you there.”

Tickets for All Points East 2021 go back on sale from 12pm today, though previous All Points East customers can buy from 9am in the pre-sale. You can find out more information here.

Field Day 2021 will take place as part of All Points East this year, having partnered with the festival to become part of this year’s APE Presents event series.