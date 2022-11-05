Måneskin will appear at Eurovision 2023 if they’re “free”

Måneskin have said that they are hoping to attend Eurovision 2023 if they’re “free”.

The Italian band famously won the competition two years ago and returned to this year’s event to give their single ‘Supermodel’ its live debut.

Speaking in a new interview, frontman Damiano David told NME as part of the In Conversation series, that they would like to return to the competition which will be held in Liverpool next year and said it will always hold a special place in their hearts.

“We’ve never been scared of the Eurovision label,” David admits. “For us, Eurovision was never the goal – it was just a way to reach our goals. Many artists make huge mistakes when they go to these TV shows with just one song. They create a whole image for the TV show so when it’s over, they have basically nothing to share with fans. We were lucky because we already had two albums and one EP. Once the show was over, people could listen to something and see that we already had five years of a career and touring. That was the sliding door for us.”

He adds: “We’ve never been afraid of being ‘a Eurovision artist’ forever. We knew that it was going to change our lives. We’re happy, and we will always remember Eurovision as one of the main steps of our career.”

The band also discussed their recently announced third album ‘RUSH!’ in the interview, mentioning in particular the inspiration they took for the project from Radiohead.

Elsewhere, David commented on the accusations of censorship surrounding the band’s performance at the MTV VMAs in August.

‘RUSH!’ is the follow up to 2021’s ‘Teatro D’ira: Vol. I’ and 2018’s ‘Il Ballo Della Vita’ and is set for release on January 20, 2023. Måneskin will play London’s O2 a few months later on May 8, 2023.