Massive Attack tease new ‘Eutopia’ EP with mysterious Instagram posts

Massive Attack have teased the release of a new EP with three mysterious Instagram posts today (July 9).

The trip-hop group shared three images designed to look like photographic negatives, all with the caption “#eutopiaEP”. The second of the triumvirate of cryptic photos appears to be new cover art, featuring the text of ‘Eutopia’ in the bottom right and “Massive Attack” on the top. Robert “3D” Del Naja of the group posted the same images and caption.

Consequence of Sound points out that the text is in the same font as that seen on the cover of their 2016 EP, ‘Ritual Spirit’ and its follow-up 7″ ‘Spoils Come Near Me’ from the same year.

Although Massive Attack have not released new music since then, they have been active and vocal on social media of late. In April, they were set to partake in Minecraft Music Festival Block By Blockwest alongside Pussy Riot and IDLES, but enormous demand led to a server crash, and subsequently the postponement of the festival until May. Massive Attack did not return for its second iteration.

The same month, they donated £10,000 to a crowdfunding campaign aiming to supply free meals to NHS staff and other frontline workers in the fight against coronavirus.

Last month, Massive Attack voiced their support on social media for Black Lives Matter protestors in their native Bristol who removed the statue of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston.

“Finally. The Colston statue should never have been a public monument. Its history could have been understood in a museum,” Massive Attack tweeted.

In 2018, Massive Attack marked the 20th anniversary of ‘Mezzanine’ by encoding the LP into DNA and releasing it in a limited number of spray cans containing the DNA-encoded audio within matt black paint. They toured the record around the world for the next year. Earlier this year, they completed the European leg earlier by train in a bid to help fight climate change.