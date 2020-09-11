Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine says Bruce Dickinson gave him advice following cancer diagnosis

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine has discussed reaching out to Iron Maiden‘s Bruce Dickinson for advice following his 2019 cancer diagnosis.

In a new interview published by Forbes, Mustaine explained that the discussion between the two heavy metal musicians took place shortly after Mustaine was diagnosed with throat cancer last year (he received the all-clear that October).

Dickinson had also been previously diagnosed with cancer in 2015, which Mustaine said was the main reason he wanted to contact him. “It’s not like I have a whole Rolodex of rock friends that sing heavy metal music that have throat cancer,” he said, “so my choices were limited.”

Though Dickinson himself had found himself in a dark place and had previously admitted to NME he “immediately considered the possibility of dying” upon receiving his diagnosis, thrash legend Mustaine continued to explain how he was “pretty proud” of the Iron Maiden leader after the two men spoke.

“I consider [Bruce] to be someone I look up to,” Mustaine said. “He basically told me… surround yourself with good, upbeat, positive people, places and things and try not to cause any unnecessary stress on yourself.

“He’s always been super kind to me and very, I don’t want to say ‘gentlemanly’, because I don’t want anyone to think that he’s not a bad motherfucker!”

Mustaine didn’t make light of his situation, however, going on to say that he wasn’t “glib” about the matter, but stayed focused on his recovery. “I listened to the doctors, prayed a lot, took care of myself and had a great support group,” he said.

The interview comes shortly after the news of the forthcoming release of Mustaine’s autobiography, Rust In Peace: The Inside Story Of The Megadeth Masterpiece, detailing the making and the release of Megadeth’s 1990 album ‘Rust In Peace’.