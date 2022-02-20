Pale Waves cancel further show due to illness

Pale Waves have cancelled a further tour date due to “ongoing illness”.

Writing on Twitter, the band said: “We’re devastated to announce that due to ongoing illness, we will unfortunately have to rearrange tomorrow night’s show in Glasgow.”

They added: “We are working hard on rescheduling dates and will hopefully be able to announce new dates tomorrow.”

Yesterday (February 19), Pale Waves were forced to cancel a pair of shows in Ireland because frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie lost her voice.

The Manchester pop-rock band were due to perform in Belfast and Dublin on February 19 and 20 as part of their UK and Ireland tour.

Posting on Twitter, the band wrote: “Belfast and Dublin, we’re so sorry to have to do this but after not touring for [two] years, Heather’s voice has completely gone after the first run of shows.

“We’re left with no option but to cancel tonight and tomorrow’s show’s under doctors orders. We are hoping no further shows will be affected, but we will keep you posted.”

Pale Waves added: “Information on refunds / potential rescheduled dates will be available from the point of purchase in the next couple of days once we’ve looked into all of our options.”

Pale Waves kicked off their UK and Ireland tour earlier this month in Bristol.

The tour was originally announced last year before the release of second album ‘Who Am I?’ and their gig at O2 Academy Bristol was the first time the band had played a live gig since they supported Halsey at Manchester Arena in 2020.

Meanwhile, Pale Waves confirmed last month that their third album is finished and will be released later this year.