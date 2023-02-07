Watch Paramore perform new song ‘Running Out Of Time’

Paramore played a new song called ‘Running Out Of Time’ at an album release show in Nashville last night (February 6) – check out the footage and full setlist below.

The Hayley Williams-fronted trio performed at the Grand Ole Opry House venue in the Tennessee city ahead of dropping their sixth studio record, ‘This Is Why’, on Friday (February 10).

READ MORE: How Paramore became a vital band for the Black rock community

Per Setlist.FM, Paramore treated the crowd to the first airing of the as-yet-unheard ‘Running Out Of Time’ during the concert’s encore.

“This is a song about how I’m always late to everything,” Williams told the audience to introduce the track. “It’s not that deep… it’s really not that deep. Unless you want to think about the planet dying, and then it can be that deep.”

The 19-song set also saw Williams and co. give recent singles ‘C’est Comme Ça’ and ‘The News’ their live debuts. Elsewhere, Paramore covered Loretta Lynn and incorporated Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s ‘WAP’ into show closer ‘Misery Business’.

Check out a selection of fan-shot footage here:

Paramore played:

‘This Is Why’

‘C’est Comme Ça’ (live debut)

‘That’s What You Get’

‘Decode’

‘Pool’

‘Hard Times’

‘Still Into You’

‘Rose-Colored Boy’ (interpolates ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ By Whitney Houston)

‘Brick By Boring Brick’

‘I Caught Myself’

‘In the Mourning’

‘You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)’ (Loretta Lynn cover)

‘Boogie Juice’ (HalfNoise cover)

‘Told You So’

‘The News’ (live debut)

‘Ain’t It Fun’

Encore:

‘Caught In The Middle’

‘Running Out Of Time’ (premiere, live debut)

‘Misery Business’ (‘WAP’ by Cardi B snippet)

Paramore are set to showcase ‘This Is Why’ on a UK and Ireland headline tour in April. Bloc Party and Rozi Plain will open for the trio at the gigs. You can see the full schedule below, and find any remaining tickets here.

APRIL 2023

13 – 3Arena, Dublin

15 – International Arena, Cardiff

17 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

18 – AO Arena, Manchester

20 – O2 Arena, London

22 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

23 – O2 Arena, London