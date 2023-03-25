Peter Gabriel adds more US dates to his ‘i/o’ tour

Peter Gabriel has added further dates to his upcoming ‘i/o’ tour of North America – see dates below and buy tickets here.

The former Genesis singer turned solo artist previously announced that he would be heading to Europe and the UK in spring this year in support of his 10th studio album. His ninth and most recent studio album, ‘New Blood’, came out in 2011.

Now, he has extended his planned dates in North America, to include shows in Washington, D.C., Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, Saint Paul, Palm Springs, Denver, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

The ‘i/o’ tour is set to kick off in Krakow, Poland on May 18 ahead of further dates in Verona, Milan, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, Amsterdam and other cities throughout that month and into June.

The musician will then touch down in the UK where he’ll take to the stage at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena (June 17), The O2 in London (19), the OVO Hydro in Glasgow (22), the AO Arena in Manchester (23) and the 3Arena in Dublin (25). You can find tickets here.

Announcing the tour at the time, Gabriel said: “It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin. Look forward to seeing you out there.”

In January, Gabriel shared his first single in seven years, ‘Panopticom’, teaming up with Brian Eno, bassist Tony Levin, drummer Manu Katché, and guitarist David Rhodes for the track.

According to a press release, ‘Panopticom’ was released on a full moon and future songs from his upcoming album ‘i/o’ will also come out on the night of a full moon.

In February, he released new song ‘The Court (Dark-Side Mix)’ to coincide with that month’s full moon.

According to a press release, the track was written and produced by Peter Gabriel, and features contributions from Eno as well as backing vocals from his daughter, Melanie Gabriel.

Peter Gabriel’s 2023 dates are as follows:

MAY

18 – Tauron Arena, Krakow

20 – Verona Arena, Verona

21 – Mediolanum Arena, Milan

23 – AccorHotels Arena, Paris

24 – Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille

26 – Waldbuehne, Berlin

28 – Koenigsplatz, Munich

30 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen

31 – Avicii Arena, Stockholm

JUNE

2 – Koengen, Bergen

5 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

6 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp

8 – Hallenstadion, Zurich

10 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne

12 – Barclays Arena, Hamburg

13 – Festhalle, Frankfurt

15 – Arkea Arena, Bordeaux

17 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

19 – The O2 – London

22 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

23 – AO Arena, Manchester

25 – 3Arena, Dublin

SEPTEMBER

8 – Videotron Centre, Quebec

9 – Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa

11 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

13 – Bell Centre, Montreal

14 – TD Garden, Boston

16 – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

18 – Madison Square Garden, New York

20 – Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C

22 – KeyBank Center, Buffalo

23 – PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh

25 – Nationwide Arena, Columbus

27 – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland

29 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

30 – United Center, Chicago

OCTOBER

2 – Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

3 – Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul

7 – Rogers Arena, Vancouver

8 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

11 – Chase Center, San Francisco

13 – Kia Forum, Inglewood

14 – Acrisure Arena, Palm Springs

16 – Ball Arena, Denver

18 – Moody Center, Austin

19 – American Airlines Center, Dallas

21 – Toyota Center, Houston