Post Malone being flashed by an audience member is now a meme

The rapper's open-mouthed shock has now gone viral

Post Malone has become an instant meme again after he was flashed by an audience member at a recent show.

The rapper is currently on tour across the US in support of his recent album ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’.

During a show on the tour, Posty pulls a pretty literal jaw-dropping expression as a female fan in the front row of the crowd flashes him.

Predictably, the encounter has immediately hit social media and become a meme.

New album ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ followed Post Malone’s recent headline sets at Reading & Leeds 2019. In a review of his Reading set, NME said that the one-man show gave the festival “the ‘rockstar’ it wants”.

The album, which is currently celebrating its third week at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, was described in a four-star NME review as “a playlist made for these times”.

“At times he sounds like Julian Casablancas. At others he sounds like ’70s FM radio. This accomplished and eclectic record, though, could only come from Post Malone,” Danny Wright said of the record. Read the full NME review of ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ here.

Post Malone has recently revealed that he almost made a collaborative album with Mac Miller before his death, while also opening up on why a potential Eminem collaboration on ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ fell through.