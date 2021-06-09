Post Malone joins line-up for Rock in Rio Lisboa 2022

Post Malone has been added to the line-up of Rock in Rio Lisboa 2022.

Plans for next year’s Lisbon festival are well underway after the 2021 edition of Rock in Rio Lisboa was cancelled earlier this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: 10 brilliant UK festivals to look forward to this summer

Rock in Rio Lisboa is aiming to return to Bela Vista Park for its ninth edition from June 18-19 and 25-26, 2022, with the likes of Foo Fighters, The National and Liam Gallagher (who will all play on June 18) as well as Duran Duran, a-ha, Xutos & Pontapés and Bush (June 25) all confirmed on the bill.

Advertisement

The festival has now confirmed that Post Malone will headline on June 26, 2022 – the final day of Rock in Rio Lisboa 2022. Support on the day will come from Anitta, Jason Derulo and HMB.

The line-up for the June 19, 2022 date of Rock in Rio Lisboa has yet to be announced.

Tickets already purchased for the cancelled 2020 or 2021 editions of Rock in Rio Lisboa will be valid for the 2022 festival. All information regarding tickets and the festival itself can be found here.

This latest festival booking for Post Malone follows on from the recent news that the rapper/singer will headline Lollapalooza Chicago in July. Miley Cyrus, Tyler, the Creator and Foo Fighters will also top the bill at the event.