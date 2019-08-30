Post Malone’s upbeat new song ‘Circles’ is all doom and gloom

A taste of his next album, 'Hollywood's Bleeding'

Earlier this month, Post Malone shared a snippet of his new song ‘Circles’. Now, the song has been made available in full. Stream it below.

Featuring songwriting contributions from Adam Feeney, Billy Walsh, Kaan Gunesberk, Louis Bell and Malone himself, the track pairs an uptempo, acoustic guitar-driven production with rather melancholic lyrics. The rapper-singer wears his heart on his sleeve as he laments over a relationship that only brings sorrow. “Seasons change and our love went cold / Feed the flame ’cause we can’t let it go / Run away, but we’re running in circles / Run away, run away,” he sings.

‘Circles’ originally made its debut on August 5 during Malone’s performance at the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour in New York City. The rapper had announced then that the single was due to arrive a week after, but the song was delayed.

Earlier this week, Posty confirmed that he’s putting the finishing touches on the follow-up to his 2018 LP, ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’. Titled ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’, the album is expected to arrive next Friday (September 6). No further details or a tracklist have been revealed yet.

In July, Malone told the audience at the Cheyenne Frontiers Days festival in Cheyenne, Wyoming that his new album is completed and “gonna be pretty god damn out of sight”.