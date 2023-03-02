Pulp bass player Steve Mackey has died, the band have confirmed.

In a post online, frontman Jarvis Cocker confirmed that the 56 year-old passed away this morning (March 2).

He wrote: “Our beloved friend & bass player Steve Mackey passed away this morning. Our thoughts are with his family & loved ones. This photo of Steve dates from when Pulp were on tour in South America in 2012.

“We had a day off & Steve suggested we go climbing in the Andes. So we did. & it was a completely magical experience. Far more magical than staring at the hotel room wall all day (which is probably what I’d have done otherwise). Steve made things happen. In his life & in the band. & we’d very much like to think that he’s back in those mountains now, on the next stage of his adventure. Safe travels, Steve. We hope to catch up with you one day. All our love xx.”

A cause of death has not yet been confirmed but Mackey’s wife, stylist Katie Grand, revealed he had been in hospital in recent months.

In an Instagram post via The Guardian, she wrote: “After three months in hospital, fighting with all his strength and determination, we are shocked and devastated to have said goodbye to my brilliant, beautiful husband, Steve Mackey. Steve died today, a loss which has left myself, his son Marley, parents Kath and Paul, sister Michelle and many friends all heartbroken.

“Steve was the most talented man I have ever known, an exceptional musician, producer, photographer and filmmaker. As in life, he was adored by everyone whose paths he crossed in the multiple creative disciplines he conquered. I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to all the NHS staff who worked tirelessly for Steve. He will be missed beyond words.”

A host of musicians have come out to pay their respects to the late Pulp bassist with Noel Gallagher writing: “Go safe Mackey lad. You were one of the good guys. Big Love. NGX.”

Go safe Mackey lad. You were one of the good guys. Big Love. NGX

Suede bassist Matt Osman also expressed his condolences adding: “So sad to hear of Steve Mackey’s passing. Wonderful musician and producer, and a true gentleman,” alongside a picture of Mackey.

So sad to hear of Steve Mackey's passing. Wonderful musician and producer, and a true gentleman

Elsewhere, Massive Attack said: “‘And tell me when the spaceship lands ’cause all this has just got to mean something’. Steve Mackey 🖤.”

'And tell me when the spaceship lands 'cause all this has just got to mean something' Steve Mackey 🖤.

very sad to hear about the passing of Steve Mackey . Rest easy and love to all his dearest x 💜 pic.twitter.com/TM4a5ZeKYs — simone marie (@simonemarie4) March 2, 2023

We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Steve Mackey, legendary bassist of Pulp and established producer in his own right. A camaraderie that translated into their brilliant music. Our thoughts are with the band, his family and friends. RIP Steve. pic.twitter.com/ALAC9CU7H1 — Rough Trade (@RoughTrade) March 2, 2023

Steve Mackey (Pulp) dies at 56 'We are sorry to hear that Steve Mackey – the bass player from Pulp – has died at 56.' https://t.co/bU7c3zHX9w via @louderthanwar — john robb (@johnrobb77) March 2, 2023

We're saddened to learn that Pulp bassist Steve Mackey has sadly died at the age of 56. We're sending love to Steve's friends and family at this time. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/5SZylajEiX — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) March 2, 2023

So many people will be hearing new things in Pulp’s songs when they listen to them tonight. Steve Mackey’s basslines wandered river deep, mountain high and he’s a huge loss. 💔 https://t.co/fwqOHfIaRk — The University of Sheffield (@sheffielduni) March 2, 2023

Mackey joined the band in 1989 first contributing to their third album ‘Separations’. He went on to play on all their subsequent studio albums.

More recently he has gone on to be a successful producer working with The Kills and Cornershop. He also co-wrote and produced songs on Florence + the Machine’s debut album ‘Lungs’.

Meanwhile, last October, Mackey announced he will not be joining Pulp for their forthcoming reunion tour.

“Pulp is a very important part of my creative life,” Mackey wrote. “I’m exceptionally proud of the body of work we’ve created together. Jarvis and I remastered Pulp’s entire Universal Records back catalogue together just over two years ago at Abbey Road Studios. It was a huge pleasure to do that and review our songs and recordings together.”

He continued: “There have been wide reports of a full reunion for UK concerts today. However, I’ve decided to continue the work I’m engaged in – music, filmmaking and photography projects, and will not be joining them for these UK shows just announced.

“Wishing Candy, Nick, Mark and Jarvis the very best with forthcoming performances in the UK and also an enormous thanks to Pulp’s amazing fanbase, many of whom have sent me lovely messages today.”

Cocker confirmed last summer that the Sheffield band would be hitting the road for their first gigs together since 2012, including a run of UK and Ireland shows this summer.

The tour kicks off in Bridlington on May 26, with further dates scheduled for Dublin (June 9), London (July 1), Scarborough (9), Cardiff (11) and Sheffield (14, 15). Additionally, Pulp will headline Isle Of Wight Festival, TRNSMT, Latitude and Neighbourhood Weekender.

