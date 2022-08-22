Check out the full stage times for Reading & Leeds 2022

The full stage and set times have been revealed for Reading & Leeds 2022. Check them out below.
The twin site festival returns this weekend (August 26-28) with headliners including Arctic Monkeys, The 1975, Halsey, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, Bring Me The Horizon and more across two main stages.
In recent weeks, The 1975 were announced as last-minute headliners for Reading & Leeds 2022 after Rage Against The Machine were forced to pull out.
Last week (August 11) saw RATM cancel their upcoming UK and European headline tour due to frontman Zack de la Rocha’s ongoing leg injury. He’s been given “medical guidance” not to proceed with performing beyond the band’s run of dates in New York, which concluded last weekend (August 14).
Elsewhere, Måneskin and Jack Harlow both pulled out of this year’s festivals due to “scheduling conflicts.”
Last week, festival organisers released a statement saying they were “saddened” after it emerged that Måneskin and Harlow had pulled out of this year’s festival in order to attend the MTV VMAs. Their replacements were announced as Charli XCX and AJ Tracey.
Ahead of the festivals, the official Reading website along with Leeds Festival have shared the stage times for each act. See full stage times for every day and every stage across both festivals below.
Meanwhile, check out the latest weather forecast for Reading & Leeds 2022 here.
These times are subject to change.
READING FESTIVAL
Friday August 26
Main Stage East
12:20 – 13:05: Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes
13:50 – 14:20: Black Honey
15:20 – 15:55: Griff
16:45 – 17:25: Circa Waves
18:20 – 19:05: Little Simz
20:10 – 20:50: Polo G
22:00 – 23:20: Dave
Main Stage West
13:10 – 13:40: bbno$
14:30 – 15:10: Wallows
16:00 – 16:35: Joy Crookes
17:30 – 18:15: All Time Low
19:10 – 20:05: Glass Animals
20:55 – 21:55: Megan Thee Stallion
Dance Stage
12:05 – 12:35: Joey Valence & Brae
12:55 – 13:25: Piri & Tommy
13:45 – 14:25: Everyone You Know
14:45 – 15:25: Bakar
15:45 – 16:25: PinkPantheress
16:40 – 17:40: Nia Archives
17:45 – 18:45: Meg Ward
18:50 – 19:50: Jaguar
19:55 – 21:10: Biscits
21:45 – 23:15: Gorgon City
Festival Republic Stage
12:30 – 12:55: Beauty School Drop Out
13:20 – 13:45: The Scratch
14:10 – 14:45: Witch Fever
15:00 – 15:35: Scene Queen
15:50 – 16:25: Kid Kapichi
16:40 – 17:15: Tigercub
17:30 – 18:05: Sick Joy
18:25 – 19:00: Tigress
19:20 – 19:55: cleopatrick
20:15 – 20:50: As It Is
21:25 – 22:00: TBA
22:25 – 23:25: Fever 333
1xtra Stage
13:40 – 14:10: Kasst x AJFrmThe8
14:25 – 14:55: Queen Millz
15:10 – 15:40: Sir Spyro
15:55 – 16:25: Jords
16:40 – 17:00: Hazey
17:00 – 17:35: Fumez The Engineer
18:00 – 18:30: Morrisson
18:55 – 19:25: Knucks
19:50 – 20:25: Potter Payper
20:55 – 21:45: Pa Salieu
BBC Music Introducing Stage
12:50 – 13:10: Honeyglaze
13:45 – 14:05: Flowerovlove
14:10 – 14:30: Sisi
15:25 – 16:00: DEADLETTER
17:10 – 17:30: Caity Baser
18:15 – 18:35: Dolores Forever
18:50 – 19:10: Priestgate
20:05 – 20:25: BILK
20:35 – 20:55: Dan D’Lion
Saturday August 27
Main Stage East
13:25 – 13:55: Dayglow
14:45 – 15:20: The Lathums
16:15 – 16:45: AJ Tracey
17:40 – 18:25: Fontaines D.C.
19:30 – 20:20: Wolf Alice
21:50 – 23:20: Arctic Monkeys
Main Stage West
12:45 – 13:15: The Sherlocks
14:05 – 14:35: De’Wayne
15:30 – 16:05: Poppy
16:50 – 17:35: Enter Shikari
18:30 – 19:20: D-Block Europe
20:25 – 21:40: Bring Me The Horizon
Dance Stage
12:00 – 12:30: Police Car Collective
12:50 – 13:20: Gus Dapperton
13:40 – 14:15: Tai Verdes
14:35 – 15:10: Madison Beer
15:20 – 15:55: Ama
16:05 – 16:40: Luude
16:50 – 17:25: Tommy Farrow
17:35 – 18:20: Obskür
18:25 – 19:15: A.M.C ft Phantom
20:40 – 21:40: Sigma
21:45 – 23:15: Wilkinson
Festival Republic Stage
12:00 – 12:30: Thumper
12:50 – 13:25: Static Dress
13:40 – 14:10: Skinner Brothers
14:30 – 15:05: Taipai Houston
15:20 – 15:55: Kid Brunswick
16:10 – 16:45: Sueco
17:00 – 17:35: Cassyette
17:50 – 18:25: Carolesdaughter
18:50 – 19:25: Ho99o9
19:50 – 20:35: TBA
1xtra Stage
13:40 – 14:10: NUKULUK
14:20 – 14:50: JBEE
15:00 – 15:30: Crystal Millz
15:40 – 16:15: French The Kid
16:20 – 16:50: Ojerime
17:30 – 18:00: DJ Target
18:20 – 18:55: SwitchOTR
19:15 – 19:45: Country Dons
20:10 – 20:50: JPEGMafia
21:15 – 21:50: Unknown T
22:20 – 23:15: Krept & Konan
BBC Music Introducing Stage
12:25 – 12:45: Corella
13:20 – 13:40: Gabe Coulter
13:45 – 14:05: Jazmine Flowers
15:10 – 15:40: Alissic
16:30 – 16:50: BEMZ
17:35 – 17:55: Grove
18:10 – 18:30: Christian Alexander
19:25 – 19:45: Joesef
20:05 – 20:25: Uninvited
Sunday August 28
Main Stage East
12:00 – 12:30: Mallrat
13:20 – 13:50: Willow
14:40 – 15:15: Denzel Curry
16:05 – 16:45: Pale Waves
17:35 – 18:25: Run The Jewels
19:30 – 20:20: Charli XCX
21:50 – 23:20: The 1975
Main Stage West
12:35 – 13:05: The K’s
13:45 – 14:15: Bru-C
15:20 – 15:55: Bad Boy Chiller Crew
16:40 – 17:20: DMA’s
18:25 – 19:15: Bastille
20:25 – 21:40: Halsey
Dance Stage
12:00 – 12:30: Sad Night Dynamite
12:50 – 13:20: Dylan
14:20 – 15:00: Gayle
15:20 – 16:00: 100 gecs
16:20 – 17:00: Ashnikko
17:20 – 18:00: The Stickmen Project
18:10 – 18:45: TS7
19:00 – 20:00: Kanine
20:05 – 21:20: Bou
21:45 – 23:15: Hybrid Minds
Festival Republic Stage
12:20 – 12:50: CVC
13:10 – 13:40: Brooke Combe
14:00 – 14:30: Abby Roberts
14:50 – 15:20: Daisy Brain
15:40 – 16:10: The Native
16:30 – 17:00: Courting
17:20 – 17:50: Crawlers
18:10 – 18:50: Beabadoobee
19:10 – 19:45: The Blinders
20:00 – 20:35: Chloe Moriondo
20:50 – 21:25: Stone
21:40 – 22:15: Role Model
1xtra Stage
14:30 – 15:00: Joe Unknown
15:10 – 15:40: Mnelia
15:50 – 16:20: Wes Nelson
16:30 – 17:00: Mugun
17:15 – 17:45: V.I.C
18:00 – 18:30: M’Way
18:35 – 19:05: Comfy
20:25 – 21:00: A1 x J1
21:20 – 22:00: Danny Brown
22:25 – 23:10: ArrDee
BBC Music Introducing Stage
12:20 – 12:40: Just Wondering
13:15 – 13:35: Boy Bleach
13:40 – 14:00: Meduulla
16:00 – 16:20: EMBY
16:30 – 16:50: Panic Shack
17:35 – 17:55: LICE
18:10 – 18:30: Anorak Patch
19:25 – 19:45: Claudia Valentina
20:00 – 20:20: Miso Extra
LEEDS FESTIVAL
Friday August 26
Main Stage East
12:00 – 12:30: Mallrat
13:10 – 13:45: Willow
14:30 – 15:05: Denzel Curry
15:50 – 16:25: Pale Waves
17:20 – 18:05: Run the Jewels
19:00 – 19:45: Charli XCX
21:20 – 22:50: The 1975
Main Stage West
12:35 – 13:05: The K’s
13:50 – 14:20: Bru-C
15:10 – 15:45: Bad Boy Chiller Crew
16:30 – 17:10: DMA’s
18:05 – 18:55: Bastille
19:50 – 21:05: Halsey
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
12:00 – 12:35: Sad Night Dynamite
12:55 – 13:30: Dylan
13:50 – 14:30: Gayle
14:50 – 15:30: 100 Gecs
15:50 – 16:35: Ashnikko
16:50 – 17:35: The Stickmen Project
17:40 – 18:25: TS7 (live)
18:30 – 19:30: Kanine
19:35 – 20:50: Bou
21:15 – 22:45: Hybrid Minds
BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage
13:30 – 14:00: Joe Unknown
14:15 – 14:45: Mnelia
15:00 – 15:30: Wes Nelson
15:45 – 16:15: Mugun
16:30 – 17:00: V.I.C.
17:20 – 17:50: M’Way
18:10 – 18:45: Comfy
19:05 – 19:40: LD
20:05 – 20:40: A1 x J1
21:05 – 21:50: Danny Brown
22:15 – 23:00: ArrDee
Festival Republic Stage
12:00 – 12:25: CVC
12:40 – 13:10: Brooke Combe
13:30 – 14:00: Abby Roberts
14:20 – 14:50: Daisy Brain
15:10 – 15:40: The Native
16:00 – 17:30: Courting
16:50 – 17:20: Crawlers
17:40 – 18:20: Beabadoobee
18:40 – 19:10: The Blinders
19:30 – 20:00: Chloe Moriondo
20:20 – 20:40: Stone
21:10 – 21:40: Role Model
BBCMusic Introducing Stage
12:30 – 13:00: Just Wondering
13:20 – 13:50: Boy Bleach
14:10 – 14:40: Meduulla
15:00 – 15:30: EMBY
15:50 – 16:20: Panic Shack
16:40 – 17:10: LICE
17:30 – 18:00: Anorak Patch
18:20 – 18:50: Claudia Valentina
19:10 – 19:40: Miso Extra
Saturday August 27
Main Stage East
12:00 – 12:35: Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes
13:20 – 13:55: Black Honey
14:40 – 15:10: Griff
16:00 – 16:40: Circa Waves
17:35 – 18:20: Little Simz
19:30 – 20:10: Polo G
21:30 – 22:45: Dave
Main Stage West
12:40 – 13:10: bbno$
14:00 – 14:30: Wallows
15:20 – 15:50: Joy Crookes
16:45 – 17:30: All Time Low
18:30 – 19:20: Glass Animals
20:20 – 21:20: Megan Thee Stallion
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
12:45 – 13:15: Joey Valence & Brae
13:35 – 14:05: Piri & Tommy
14:25 – 14:55: Everyone You Know
15:15 – 15:55: Bakar
16:25 – 17:05: PinkPantheress
17:35 – 18:20: Nia Archives
18:30 – 19:10: Meg Ward
19:20 – 20:05: Jaguar
20:15 – 21:15: Biscits
21:30 – 23:00: Gorgon City
Festival Republic Stage
12:00 – 12:30: Beauty School Dropout
13:00 – 13:30: The Scratch
14:00 – 14:30: Witch Fever
15:00 – 15:30: Scene Queen
16:00 – 16:30: Kid Kapichi
17:00 – 17:30: Tigercub
18:00 – 18:30: Sick Joy
19:00 – 19:30: Tigress
20:00 – 20:35: Cleopatrick
21:05 – 21:45: As It Is
22:15 – 23:00: Fever 333
BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage
13:00 – 13:30: Kasst x AJFrmThe8
14:00 – 14:30: Queen Millz
15:00 – 15:30: Sir Spyro
16:00 – 16:30: Jords
17:00 – 17:30: Hazey
18:00 – 18:35: Fumez the Engineer
19:05 – 19:40: Morrisson
20:05 – 20:40: Knucks
21:05 – 21:50: Potter Payper
22:15 – 23:00: Pa Salieu
BBCMusic Introducing Stage
13:30 – 13:50: Honeyglaze
14:30 – 14:50: Flowerovlove
15:00 – 15:20: Sisi
15:55 – 16:15: DEADLETTER
16:30 – 16:50: CaitY Baser
17:40 – 18:00: Dolores Forever
18:15 – 18:35: Priestgate
19:35 – 19:55: BILK
20:10 – 20:30: Dan D’Lion
Sunday August 28
Main Stage East
12:40 – 13:10: Dayglow
14:00 – 14:30: The Lathums
15:25 – 16:05: AJ Tracey
17:05 – 17:45: Fontaines D.C.
18:55 – 19:45: Wolf Alice
21:20 – 22:50: Arctic Monkeys
Main Stage West
12:00 – 12:30: The Sherlocks
13:20 – 13:50: De’Wayne
14:40 – 15:10: Poppy
16:15 – 16:55: Enter Shikari
17:55 – 18:45: D-Block Europe
19:50 – 21:05: Bring Me the Horizon
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
12:00 – 12:30: Police Car Collective
12:40 – 13:30: Gus Dapperton
13:30 – 14:00: Tai Verdes
14:25 – 14:55: Madison Beer
15:10 – 15:40: AMA
15:50 – 16:10: Luude
16:30 – 17:10: Tommy Farrow
17:15 – 18:55: Tai Verdes
18:00 – 19:00: A.M.C. ft Phantom
20:10 – 21:25: Sigma
21:15 – 22:30: Wilkinson
Festival Republic Stage
12:00 – 12:30: Thumper
12:50 – 13:20: Static Dress
13:40 – 14:15: The Skinner Brothers
14:30 – 15:00: Taipei Houston
15:20 – 15:50: Kid Brunswick
16:10 – 16:40: Sueco
17:00 – 17:35: Cassyette
17:50 – 18:25: CarolesDaughter
18:50 – 19:20: Ho99o9
BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage
13:30 – 14:00: Nukuluk
14:10 – 14:40: Jbee
14:50 – 15:20: Crystal Millz
15:30 – 16:00: French The Kid
16:10 – 16:40: Ojerime
17:10 – 17:20: Ty Leone
17:20 – 17:50: DJ Target
18:10 – 18:45: SwitchOTR
19:05 – 19:40: Country Dons
20:00 – 20:35: Jpegmafia
21:00 – 21:30: Unknown T
21:55 – 22:40: Krept & Konan
BBCMusic Introducing Stage
12:30 – 12:50: Corella
13:05 – 13:25: Gabe Coulter
13:55 – 14:15: Jazmine Flowers
15:25 – 15:45: Uninvited
15:55 – 16:15: BEMZ
16:55 – 17:15: Grove
17:35 – 18:05: Christian Alex
18:45 – 19:15: Joesef
19:30 – 19:55: Alissic
Check back at NME here for the latest news, reviews, interviews, photos and more from Reading & Leeds 2022.