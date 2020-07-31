Run The Jewels join Travis Barker on epic new single ‘Forever’

Travis Barker has shared a new track featuring Run The Jewels – listen to ‘Forever’ below.

The collaboration follows the Blink-182 drummer’s 2014 collaboration with Killer Mike and El-P on ‘All Due Respect’ from the ‘Run The Jewels 2’ album.

Back in April, it was revealed that Barker was “sitting” on “a bunch of records” to release via his new record label DTA, which has been set up to promote rap talent alongside his new role producing hip hop beats with live drums.

Advertisement

In that statement, he announced the Run The Jewels team up, revealing he’s also got a Lil Yachty collaboration in the bag.

The new collaboration follows Run The Jewels’ recent album ‘RTJ4’, which NME called “a modern protest classic and their best work yet” in a five-star review.

“The righteous rap duo take on police brutality and the fear-mongering media,” the review continued, proclaiming that “if a hip-hop album alone could change the world, this might do it.

Mike and El recently shared a new animated video for the album’s track ‘JU$T’, featuring Rage Against The Machine’s Zack De La Rocha and launched their own strain of cannabis, as well as appearing on the cover of NME for a Big Read interview about ‘RTJ4’, police brutality and more.

Advertisement

Barker, meanwhile, recently revealed he was writing new music with Post Malone, and shared a joint cover of Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Killing In The Name’ alongside Machine Gun Kelly in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.