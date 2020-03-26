Skepta, Chip and D-Block Europe’s Yung Adz have shared ‘Wave’, the first cut from their debut joint album ‘Insomnia’.

The song arrives ahead of the collaborative album’s release tomorrow (March 27). Listen below.

The project was announced last week off the back of a busy period for the artists, including Skepta. The ‘Shutdown’ rapper recently worked with Octavian for ‘Papi Chulo’, which is the rapper duo’s latest link-up after Octavian appeared in Skepta’s star-studded video for ‘Love Me Not’ last summer. Skepta also guested on Jaxxon D. Silva’s ‘Lalaland’, which was released last week.

The trio shared a trailer for the album on Instagram, captioned: “AVENGERS ASSEMBLE,” before adding: #INSOMNIA… WHOLE ALBUM… 27.03.20 TELL A FRIEND…”

Tracklist for ‘Insomnia’:

1. ‘Mains’

2. ‘Golden Brown’

3. ‘Waze’

4. ‘Demon’ (feat. Dirtbike LB)

5. ‘St Tropez’

6. ‘Insomnia (Interlude)’

7. ‘Star In The Hood’

8. ‘Mic Check’

9. ‘Traumatised’

10. ‘Sin City’

11. ‘High Road’

Elsewhere, Wiley also worked with Chip (as well as Future and Nafe Smallz) for their collaboration ‘Givenchy Bag’ last October.

The mid-tempo offering will feature on the Godfather of grime’s expected album ‘Full Circle’.

The album is made up of 14 tracks and sees other guest appearances from Nicki Minaj, Donae’o, Lotto Ash, Tion Wayne and Mist.