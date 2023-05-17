Slowthai no longer appears on Reading & Leeds or Glastonbury line-ups after rape charge

Slowthai has been removed from the line-ups for both Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds festivals, following two charges of rape.

The Mercury-nominated rapper — whose real name is Tyron Frampton — was charged with two counts of rape earlier this week, and appeared before Oxfordshire Magistrates Court yesterday (May 16).

As previously reported, the 28-year-old appeared by video link and only spoke to confirm his birth name, date of birth and address. He was charged with oral and vaginal penetration of a woman without her consent in Oxford in September 2021.

Now, following the charges raised against him, the rapper has subtly been removed from the two of his upcoming festival appearances.

Neither Slowthai or organisers at both Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds have made official announcements regarding the changes to the respective line-ups. Originally, the rapper appeared below Lewis Capaldi on the poster for the latter, and was scheduled to perform on the Main Stage West on Saturday (August 26) in Reading and Sunday (August 27) in Leeds. However, the line-up poster on the festivals’s website no longer features the rapper’s name.

His set at this year’s Glastonbury instalment has also been quietly removed. Originally, he featured towards the bottom-left side of the original line-up poster in alphabetical order, but is no longer listed on the website. The festival is set to take place at Worthy Farm in Somerset between June 21 and 25.

At time of writing, his slot at London’s Wembley Arena this July is still set to take place. Here, the British rapper will act as support for Blur at their upcoming opening Wembley Stadium show.

Following his court appearance yesterday, Frampton was bailed and is set to appear before Oxford Crown Court next month.

While he is yet to enter a plea, the rapper did deny any wrongdoing to fans by sharing an update on social media. “Regarding the allegations being reported about me I categorically deny the charges,” he wrote. “I am innocent and confident my name will be cleared. Until then I will apply my energy to ensure this is concluded swiftly and justly.”

He continued, stating: “I ask that my supporters don’t comment about this situation and respect the process and privacy of my family during this time.”

Slowthai shot to fame with his debut album, ‘Nothing Great About Britain’, which was released in 2019 and was nominated for the Mercury Prize later that year. He also peaked at the Number One spot on the charts with his second LP, ‘Tyron’ (2021).

His most recent release was his third full-length effort, ‘UGLY’, which arrived back in March.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.