Smashing Pumpkins announce free New York City gig for later this month

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced they’ll play a free show in New York City later this month, with the show serving as a warm-up for their forthcoming North American tour with Jane’s Addiction.

Billy Corgan and co. will deliver an “intimate club performance” at Irving Plaza on Thursday September 22. Tickets are free, but prospective concertgoers will have to win them through a contest that radio station ALT 92.3 are holding – you can put yourself in the running here. The station will begin giving out passes to the show from next Tuesday (September 6).

Smashing Pumpkins will officially kick their tour off at the American Airline Center in Dallas, Texas on October 2. From there, they’ll make their way across the United States and Canada, wrapping up on November 19 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. They’ll be joined by Jane’s Addiction for the whole run, as well as Poppy and Meg Myers on select dates. Tickets are available here.

In May, Jane’s Addiction and Smashing Pumpkins teamed up to perform ‘Jane Says’ together during an appearance on the Howard Stern Show. Last month, Corgan joined Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell’s other band, Porno For Pyros, during an appearance at this year’s Lollapalooza in Chicago. There, they teamed up to cover Led Zeppelin‘s ‘When The Levee Breaks’.

Back in April, Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder said the band had finished work on their 12th studio album, the follow-up to 2020’s ‘CYR’. Corgan first began discussing the album in late 2020, indicating it would be a double-album that would serve as a sequel to both 1995’s ‘Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness’ and 2000’s ‘Machina’ records.