Stormzy has hit out at Wiley once again with another new diss track, ‘Still Disappointed’. Listen below.

Earlier this week, the ‘Heavy Is The Head‘ artist branded Wiley a “crackhead cunt” on his original ‘Disappointed’ track. This came after the Godfather of Grime said that Stormzy was “worse than Ed Sheeran” on his own song, ‘Eediyat Skengman’.

In response to the diss, Wiley today (January 8) dropped ‘Eediyat Skengman 2‘ which sees the rapper take aim at Stormzy’s mother.

“If I see your mum down Croydon market / I’m gonna rip that weave off her head, dead,” he raps on the track.

Tonight, Stormzy took things up a notch with ‘Still Disappointed’ – which includes the accusation that Wiley put his own mum’s “life in danger”. Elsewhere, he calls his rival’s sister a “little bitch”.

Referring to Wiley’s previous comments, he asks: “Why you like to talk about mums so much? Where’s yours?”

Stormzy then spits: “Wiley you should have been the one to guide us / But since you wanna diss my mum so much / Let’s talk about why you moved your mum to Cyprus.

“That poor little woman was scared in the house / ‘Cause you put her life in danger, you prick / Since shots fly through your window / You couldn’t be the one to save her you prick.”

The feud between the pair kicked off last week when Wiley attacked Stormzy on Twitter for collaborating with Ed Sheeran.

In turn, Stormzy branded Wiley a “prick”. “OK I actually think you do crack coz you dm’d me yesterday saying ‘bro omg let’s build houses in Ghana for our mums’ and now you’re here moving mad,” he said.