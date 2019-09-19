Taylor Swift “relates” to ‘Game Of Thrones’ Daenerys Targaryen

"It’s easier to get power than to keep it."

Taylor Swift has revealed that she “relates” to the character of Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones.

The pop giant, who has previously revealed her fondness for the HBO show, says she relates to the Mother of Dragons because she recognises the struggle to “maintain” power in her life.

“I’ve also tried very hard – and this is one thing I regret – to convince people that I wasn’t the one holding the puppet strings of my marketing existence, or the fact that I sit in a conference room several times a week and come up with these ideas,” Taylor revealed.

“I felt for a very long time that people don’t want to think of a woman in music who isn’t just a happy, talented accident.”

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Taylor acknowledged that although Dany torched the entirety of King’s Landing, her death can be viewed as a “total metaphor”.

“Like, obviously I didn’t want Daenerys to become that kind of character, but in taking away what I chose to take away from it, I thought maybe they’re trying to portray her climbing the ladder to the top was a lot easier than maintaining it, because for me, the times when I felt like I was going insane was when I was trying to maintain my career in the same way that I ascended,” she said.

“It’s easier to get power than to keep it. It’s easier to get acclaim than to keep it. It’s easier to get attention than to keep it.”

The same interview also saw Swift speaking about her relationship with Kanye West, including his reference to her in his track ‘Famous’. The singer said she’s now “done” with the rapper after thinking they had overcome their rift.

Earlier this week, she also increased speculation that a Glastonbury appearance could be on the cards, after announcing a series of 2020 dates yesterday (September 17), which will see her headline a number of European festivals. While dates at European festivals such as Roskilde have been confirmed, there appears to be a Glastonbury-shaped hole in her schedule.