Taylor Swift ties with Elvis Presley’s solo-artist record for most weeks atop Billboard 200

Taylor Swift has tied level with Elvis Presley for the solo artist record of most weeks at Number One on the Billboard 200 chart.

Swift’s latest re-recording, ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ has taken over the top spot on the Billboard 200, as Nicki Minaj‘s ‘Pink Friday 2’ lands the Number 2 spot on its second week out.

This week marked the 67th week that Swift has had an album at the top of the charts, tying her with the “King Of Rock And Roll”, who had previously held the record. Swift’s re-emergence at the top spot on the charts is due to an influx of vinyl sales for Christmas. Her LP’s ‘Midnights’ and ‘Lover’ are also in the charts with the 2022 LP in the Number Three spot and the latter at Number Seven.

If ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ stays at the Number One spot next week, Swift will claim the solo artist record for most weeks at Number One, surpassing Presley in her own right.

Taylor Swift officially ties Elvis Presley as the solo artist with the most weeks at #1 in Billboard albums chart history (67). pic.twitter.com/6C0eOINSHI — chart data (@chartdata) December 24, 2023

The Beatles are the overall record holders for the artist, solo or band, with the most weeks spent on the album chart, at 132 weeks, double that of Swift and Presley.

In fourth place for the most weeks at Number One is Garth Brooks, who reigned for 52 weeks, followed in fifth place by Michael Jackson, who did it for 51.

In other Taylor Swift news, Ted Nugent recently hit out at Swift, dismissing her music as “all poppy nonsense” with “no fire” and “no sensuality”.

Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ has become the first tour to gross $1billion (£796million), and is set to head over to the UK and Europe next year.

It was also made into a concert film, which has become the highest-grossing concert movie ever, earning $249million at the worldwide box office. It also landed a nomination at the 2024 Golden Globes for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.