Taylor Swift wins Album Of The Year for ‘folklore’ at the 2021 Grammys

Taylor Swift has won Album Of The Year for ‘folklore’ at the Grammys 2021, becoming the first woman to win the award three times.

The singer beat off competition from Haim, Dua Lipa, Coldplay, Post Malone and more to pick up the award at last night’s (March 14) ceremony in Los Angeles.

READ MORE: Here are all the winners from the Grammys 2021

Swift was joined by ‘folklore’ producers Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner to pick up the award.

Advertisement

“I wanna thank Justin Vernon, I’m so excited to meet you some day,” she said as she accepted the award. See her speech below.

‘folklore’ was surprise-released last July, before being followed by another new album called ‘evermore’ in December. Reviewing ‘folklore’ upon its release, NME wrote: “‘folklore’ feels fresh, forward-thinking and, most of all, honest. The glossy production she’s lent on for the past half-decade is cast aside for simpler, softer melodies and wistful instrumentation.

“It’s the sound of an artist who’s bored of calculated releases and wanted to try something different.”

As well as picking up the Album Of The Year award, Swift, Antonoff and Dessner also played a three-song medley from the 2020 albums at the ceremony.

For her Grammys 2021 performance, the star performed a selection of songs from her two 2020 albums, backed up by her collaborators. Swift opened her appearance with ‘Cardigan’, sat on the roof of a cabin. For ‘August’, she joined Antonoff and Dessner inside the house, while all three stepped out onto the lawn for ‘Willow’.

Advertisement

Elsewhere at this year’s Grammys, Beyoncé took home the most awards at the ceremony, picking up four out of her nine nominations. In the process, she also broke the record for the most Grammy wins by a female artist or any singer, male or female.

Megan Thee Stallion followed closely behind her with three wins, including Best New Artist, while Billie Eilish took home two trophies, including Record Of The Year for ‘Everything I Wanted’.

Performances on the night came from Harry Styles, who kicked off the main ceremony with ‘Watermelon Sugar’, and BTS, who recreated the Grammys stage in Seoul, while Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B also gave a long-awaited live debut to ‘WAP’.

During the ceremony, Grammys boss Harvey Mason Jr asked stars to “work with us, not against us” in creating a new Recording Academy “we can all be proud of”.