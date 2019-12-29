The Killers tease update on ‘Imploding The Mirage’ tracklist

The Killers have continued to tease their new album ‘Imploding The Mirage’ by sharing what appears to be a list of potential song titles for the record – now divided into three lists.

The Las Vegas band, who are currently working on the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Wonderful, Wonderful’, posted a note on Twitter detailing 11 potential songs names, captioned “As easy as 1 2 3.”

The band posted a similar list back in October, which then showed various songs with ticks and other symbols next to them, suggesting some tracks may already have been completed or confirmed for the record.

The new post shows a division between ‘A LIST’, ‘B LIST’ and ‘C LIST’ – though only ‘Man and Woman Enough’ (previously listed as ‘Man + Woman’) shows in the B list, while no text is visible under the C list. See the full tweet below.

As easy as 1 2 3. pic.twitter.com/Tbbt5XcGGg — The Killers (@thekillers) December 29, 2019

Unless hidden on the obscured C list, song titles from the previous list ‘C’est La Vie’, ‘Spirit of Mystery’, ‘Party People’ and ‘Just Can’t Quit’ appear to have disappeared from the lineup.

‘My Own Soul’s Warning’ and ‘Lightning Fields’, however, are new additions to the potential tracklist.

Since announcing their new album ‘Imploding The Mirage’ back in October, the band have also confirmed appearances at Mad Cool and Bilbao BBK Live.

Entitled ‘Imploding The Mirage’, the sixth album from Brandon Flowers and co will arrive in Spring 2020 – just in time for their biggest UK and Ireland tour to date.

After their celebrated set headlining Glastonbury 2019, The Killers return for shows calling at Falkirk, Manchester, Norwich, Southampton, London, Bristol, Coventry, Middlesborough and Dublin. The band will be joined at selected shows by special guests Blossoms, Sam Fender and Manic Street Preachers.

Tickets go on general sale from 9am on Friday November 22 and will be available here, while fans are able to pre-order the album and gain early access to tickets by visiting here.