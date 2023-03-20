Thirty Seconds To Mars, Self Esteem and more join BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend 2023 line-up

Thirty Seconds To Mars, Self Esteem and other acts have been added to BBC Radio One‘s Big Weekend 2023 line-up.

Jonas Brothers, Headie One, Tom Grennan, Jess Glynne, Rudimental, Pale Waves, Mimi Webb, ArrDee, Romy, Joel Corry, FLO, Piri, and The Snuts are also the latest additions to the three-day festival, which takes place over Dundee’s Camperdown Park between May 26 and May 28.

On Saturday, 27 May, Jonas Brothers and The 1975 will headline the main stage, with Jonas Brothers opening and The 1975 closing. Saturday and Sunday (May 28) tickets go on sale this Friday (March 24) 8.30am GMT here.

Friday, 25 May will see the Big Weekend host a special dance music line-up (get details here). Those tickets go on sale here at 6.30pm BST on Friday, 31 March.BBC

Tomorrow (March 22) listeners can tune into Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James and Clara Amfo at 8am GMT to find out which other acts will perform on Sunday, 28 May.

Thirty Seconds To Mars said in a statement: “We are very excited to join the madness once again with our old friends at Big Weekend. It’s always a magical event, and we’re very much looking forward to sharing the stage with so many talented artists. Big thanks to our friends at Radio 1 for having us again, we can’t wait to be back. And we may even have a few.”

Jonas Brothers added: “We can’t wait to perform in Scotland for Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2023! We’re excited to play your favourite songs as well as some new music. There are going to be some great artists there. It’s going to be epic!”

Earlier this year The 1975, Lewis Capaldi and Arlo Parks were some of the first names announced for the festival.

BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend was intended to take place in the Scottish city in 2020 but was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic. In 2022, Coventry hosted the festival with Ed Sheeran, Lorde, Calvin Harris, and Sam Fender among those on the line-up.

See the BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend line-up for Saturday, 27 May:

Main stage as announced by Greg James on Radio 1 Breakfast (in alphabetical order):

ArrDee

Jess Glynne

Joel Corry

Jonas Brothers

Mimi Webb

The 1975

Thirty Seconds To Mars

Tom Grennan

Radio 1 Future Sounds stage as announced by Clara Amfo on Radio 1 Breakfast (in alphabetical order):

FLO

Headie One

Pale Waves

Piri

Romy

Rudimental

Self Esteem

The Snuts

News of Self Esteem joining the line-up follows her inviting special guest, Mr Blobby, onstage at her recent Hammersmith Apollo gig.

Jared Leto of Thirty Seconds To Mars, meanwhile, said last year that his band would be releasing new music “momentarily”. The band’s last album was 2018’s ‘America‘.