Turnstile have announced the postponement of their imminent European tour behind their 2021 album ‘GLOW ON’.

After a short UK tour next week – which is still going ahead – the band were set to head to the continent for shows in Germany, Belgium, Denmark and beyond.

Taking to Twitter to announce the rescheduled dates, and confirm that the UK tour will begin as planned in Nottingham this weekend (January 29), Turnstile said: “We’re so excited to see you in the UK this week.

“Update: The following shows in Germany, France, Netherlands, and Belgium have been rescheduled to the summer.”

See the remaining UK dates and rescheduled EU shows below. Support on all shows comes from Chubby and the Gang.

JANUARY

29 – Nottingham, Rock City

FEBRUARY

1 – London, Roundhouse

3 – London, Kentish Town Forum

5 – Leeds, Refectory

JUNE

18 – Hamburg, Gruenspan

20 – Paris, Elysee Montmartre

22 – Hasselt, Mod

JULY

5 – Berlin, Astra Kulturhaus

6 – Haarlem, Patronaat

18 – Cologne, Palladium

We’re so excited to see you in the UK this week ❤️ *Update: The following shows in Germany, France, Netherlands, and Belgium have been rescheduled to the summer. ❤️

*All purchased tickets are valid for rescheduled shows. (Refunds available at point of purchase if necessary) pic.twitter.com/ByvxTO2cfF — TURNSTILE (@TURNSTILEHC) January 24, 2022

Turnstile’s ‘GLOW ON’ came out in August last year. In a five-star review upon its release, NME wrote: “In 2018, upon the release of their last album ‘Time & Space’, NME called Turnstile “the new shape of punk to come,” a hardcore band intent on tearing down boundaries and disrupting rock music’s status quo.

“Three years on, as they release their third full-length record, ‘GLOW ON’, even the ‘punk’ term now feels too restrictive: this is an album that shuns almost any traditional categorisation, and is all the more thrilling for it.”

Last month the Baltimore hardcore band made their late-night TV debut, performing ‘GLOW ON’ tracks ‘MYSTERY’ and ‘T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION)’ on Late Night With Seth Meyers.