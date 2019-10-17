Twenty One Pilots reveal re-worked R&B version of ‘The Hype’

Just a few months after the 'Trench' track came out as a single

Twenty One Pilots have shared a re-worked version of ‘The Hype’, which sees the duo lose the original’s intense and anthemic textures in favour of a smooth, piano-led R&B track.

You can stream the new version below, which is a part of their ongoing ‘Løcatiøn Sessiøns’, and was recorded in Berlin after the band rented a studio there for a day.

‘The Hype’ originally appeared as an album track on 2018’s smash-hit LP ‘Trench‘, before being released as a standalone single and video in July this year.

The Løcatiøn Sessiøns have already seen the band re-imagine two other ‘Trench’ songs, with new versions of ‘Chlorine’ and ‘Cut My Lip’, recorded in Mexico City and Brooklyn respectively, both appearing in June.

The video for the original ‘The Hype’ sees the band progressing from playing to a few friends in a suburban rec room to a jam-packed street, and also features a cameo appearance for fan favourite character ‘Ned’, who has recently been made into a Funko Pop toy.

Meanwhile, fans of the Twenty One Pilots recently attacked The Chainsmokers for what they believed to be plagiarism.

Both bands’ recent live shows featured burning cars and elaborate pyrotechnics, leading to accusations of copying.