Tyler, The Creator breaks record for biggest vinyl sales for rap album

Tyler, The Creator has broken the record for the biggest vinyl sales week for a rap album in over 30 years with his most recent full-length, ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’.

The Californian artist released his critically acclaimed sixth studio effort in June 2021, with the LP going on to win Best Rap Album at the Grammy Awards 2022 earlier this month.

As Stereogum reports, ‘Call Me…’ went back to the top of the Billboard 200 chart after Tyler launched a vinyl edition of the album. It’s said that he subsequently sold 49,500 physical copies via his official web store.

The record now has the ninth-largest sales week for a vinyl album since figures began in 1991. ‘Call Me…’ bagged the largest vinyl sales week of any rap LP, taking the title from Kid Cudi‘s ‘Man On The Moon III: The Chosen’; the 2020 release shifted 41,500 copies last December.

Taylor Swift‘s ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’, which came out last November, has the largest vinyl sales week overall.

According to Stereogum, Tyler’s most recent full-length effort is the fourth album to return to the Billboard Number 1 spot following a vinyl release. The other records to do so are Swift’s ‘Evermore’ and ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’, and Olivia Rodrigo‘s ‘Sour’.

In a four-star review of ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’, NME said that the LP “is neither a full retreat into the past, nor Tyler trying to escape it”.

“Instead, the record stands as an all-encompassing culmination of Tyler’s ever-varying sound, showing that growth isn’t always linear and that artists can be a multitude of things. On ‘Call Me…’, Tyler cements his place as a generational talent, one in fine form and continuing to push the boundaries of his vision and kaleidoscopic sound.”

Tyler, The Creator is due to return to the UK/Ireland this summer for festival appearances at Parklife, Wireless and Longitude. He’ll also perform at Primavera Sound in Barcelona, which takes place in June.