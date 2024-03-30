Watch Enter Shikari’s Rou Reynolds join Pendulum on stage at The O2 in London

Enter Shikari’s Rou Reynolds joined Pendulum on stage at The O2 in London last night (March 29) – watch the footage below.

The two artists performed a version of ‘Sorry, You’re Not a Winner’, the 2007 Enter Shikari song that Pendulum have previously incorporated in their live sets.

Reynolds himself posted footage of the performance on his social media accounts, writing: “Massive shouts to Pendulum for having me at The O2 last night”.

Check out the video below:

Pendulum and Reynolds have previously performed ‘Sorry, You’re Not a Winner’ on stage at Reading and Leeds Festivals in 2022. Speaking to NME at the time about the collaboration, Renolds said: “Gareth [McGrillen] and Rob [Swire] just got in touch and basically said that they’re thinking about doing a remix of ‘Sorry You’re Not A Winner’, and I was like ‘okay sick!’, what a surreal message to get. They sent it over, and there’s a lot of different demo changes in that track so I was like ‘this is so interesting, what are they going to do with it?’ And it’s so good. It’s killer.”

In November, the Australian drum and bass band dropped their latest single ‘Mercy Killing’, featuring Wolverhampton rap-metal mystery Scarlxrd. That followed on from ‘Halo’ in May, which featured Bullet For My Valentine‘s Matt Tuck.

The band also covered Taylor Swift‘s ‘Anti-Hero’ in the BBC Live Lounge in October. “We just thought [Swift] needed some exposure,” joked Swire. “Really just needed some help shifting those numbers, selling some tour tickets.”

Pendulum are about to wrap up their UK arena tour, with the final date taking place in Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Sunday (March 31).

The band previously spoke with NME and discussed their reasons for returning to music.

Frontman Rob Swire said: “I don’t think we ever had any commercial concerns. We had people telling us, ‘We need a single for Radio One or such and such won’t happen’. When you’re in the studio, that sort of information isn’t very helpful. It can paralyse you in terms of what the fuck a hit sounds like. It’s worth ignoring, then accidentally stuff works out. I feel that our reasons are very much the same.

Enter Shikari, meanwhile, made a speech expressing solidarity with Palestine during their show at Wembley Arena in February.