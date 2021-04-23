Watch Rihanna perform ‘Diamonds’ during classic ‘Made In America’ performance

Watch Rihanna perform ‘Diamonds’ during her classic ‘Made In America’ festival performance from 2016.

The clip, which is available to view as part of the Qello Concerts World Tour, is taken from Rihanna’s ‘Anti’ tour.

The performance comes as part of the third and final week of the Qello Concerts World Tour, which is streaming classic performances from a host of artists.

Available to stream online here and on Amazon Prime, the Qello Concerts World Tour offer music fans “the experience to relive some of the greatest live performances in history from across the world from the comfort of their own homes,” according to a press release.

You can see Rihanna’s classic performance here:

Other classic performances in the series so far have come from Earth, Wind & Fire, Journey, Blondie, Alice Cooper, Aerosmith, Green Day, The Rolling Stones, Spice Girls, Ed Sheeran and The Killers.

Alongside Rihanna, the third week will see classic performances streamed from artists including Elton John, Madonna, Bon Jovi, KISS, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pearl Jam, Slipknot, J Balvin, Katy Perry and Paul McCartney.

Quello Concerts World Tour APRIL 26-MAY 2

Bon Jovi — Live in New York (free to watch)

Elton John — The Red Piano (free to watch)

Red Hot Chili Peppers — Bonnaroo Festival (free to watch)

Rihanna — Live at Made in America (free to watch)

Carlos Santana — Corazon: Live From Mexico

Enrique Iglesias — Viña del Mar 2000

Imagine Dragons — Smoke & Mirrors Live

J Balvin — Bruuttal

Jauz, Steve Aoki, Above & Beyond & Various Artists — Ultra Music Festival Miami 2017

Juan Gabriel — Mis 40 en Bellas Artes

Katy Perry — Live at Rock in Rio Brazil 2015

KISS — Rocks Vegas

Madonna — Sticky and Sweet Tour

Paul McCartney — A MusiCares Tribute

Pearl Jam — Let’s Play Two

Queen — Rock Montreal

Rush — R40

Sheryl Crow — Miles from Memphis Live at the Pantages Theatre

Slipknot — Day of the Gusano

In other news, Lil Nas X has said he wants to feature Rihanna and Bad Bunny on a remix of his hit single ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’.

The song, which has topped charts and also attracted criticism since its release last month, returned to streaming services this week after it was temporarily removed.

Now, the rapper is already looking ahead to potential remixes for the song. In a new interview on Capital Radio with Roman Kemp, he was asked who his dream collaborators for a ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ remix would be.

“Rihanna and Bad Bunny,” he replied immediately, to which Kemp responded: “It makes me feel like this may already be in the pipeline.”

“I wish!” Lil Nas X said. “What if I ask for it? I don’t want to jinx it.”