Watch Roger Federer join Coldplay on stage in Zurich

Coldplay were joined on stage by tennis legend Roger Federer at a recent concert in Zurich – check out footage of the moment below.

Chris Martin and co. were performing at the Letzigrund Stadium in the Swiss city on Sunday (July 2) as part of the European leg of their ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour.

Towards the end of the 22-track set, Federer took to the stage to play the shaker as the band performed ‘Don’t Panic’, the opening song from their 2000 debut album ‘Parachutes’. Frontman Martin introduced the Swiss former professional tennis player by telling the crowd “the story of our band”.

“When we started our band it was 1996, and we were all very young,” he began before welcoming each of his bandmates – Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion – to the stage one by one.

“Now, if you go on Wikipedia – that’s where the story ends,” Martin continued. “But there was another chapter that nobody knows. In 1996 we had five members, but the fifth member played percussion.

“He stayed with us for about three months and then he said, ‘Screw this – I’m gonna go and become the greatest tennis player of all time’. Mr Roger Federer!”

Watch the special performance here:

Federer has since shared a series of images and videos of himself at the show on Instagram. “Adventure of a Lifetime,” he captioned the post. In the comments section, Coldplay wrote: “You were flawless on the shaker, Roger. Is there anything you can’t do?!”

The tennis star, who is a 20-time grand slam champion, retired from the sport last year at the age of 41 with 30 Guinness World Records to his name.

Other surprise guests to have joined Coldplay on their huge ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour include Kelly Jones of Stereophonics, Aitch, Bruce Springsteen, Stormzy and Steve Coogan as Alan Partridge.

Meanwhile, new figures recently revealed by Coldplay showed that the group have reduced their carbon emissions by nearly half with their extensive eco-friendly world tour.