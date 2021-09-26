Watch Yungblud join Bring Me The Horizon for performance of ‘Obey’ at The O2

Bring Me The Horizon took to The O2 in London tonight (September 26) for the final night of their ‘POST HUMAN’ tour.

The Sheffield rock giants – along with You Me At Six and Nova Twins – have been on the road for the past seven days, starting in Hull last Monday (September 20) and taking in Glasgow, Cardiff, Sheffield, Birmingham, as well as tonight’s show in the country’s capital.

Besides being joined on stage by Nova Twins for ‘1×1’ – which they’ve been performing together throughout the tour – Bring Me The Horizon brought out Yungblud to perform their 2020 collaboration ‘Obey’, taken from BMTH’s ‘POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR’ EP.

Advertisement

Performed as the first song of the encore, the electric team up was met with a rapturous screams and applause. Midway through the song, BMTH frontman Oli Sykes told the crowd to “open this pit up,” before asking: “Are you ready to die?”

Once the song was over, Yungblud and Oli embraced as the latter laid motionless on the floor. “Make some noise for Bring Me The Horizon,” Yungblud screamed to the crowd. You can see footage from their performance below.

Bring Me The Horizon’s setlist was as follows:

‘Teardrops’

‘MANTRA’

‘The House of Wolves’

‘Medicine’

‘Happy Song’

‘Ludens’

‘Dear Diary (Intro)’

‘Dear Diary’

‘Parasite Eve’

‘Shadow Moses’

‘Wonderful Life’

‘1×1’ (with Nova Twins)

‘DiE4u’

‘Itch for the Cure (When Will We Be Free?)’

‘Kingslayer’

‘Follow You’ (Acoustic)

‘Drown’

Advertisement

ENCORE:

‘Obey’ (with Yungblud)

‘Throne’

‘Can You Feel My Heart’

Last week, Tom Morello teamed up with Bring Me The Horizon for a brand new single called ‘Let’s Get The Party Started’.

The track is the latest preview of Morello’s forthcoming solo album ‘The Atlas Underground Fire’, which lands next month and serves as the follow-up to 2018’s ‘The Atlas Underground’.

Speaking of the collaboration in a statement, Morello said: “Bring Me The Horizon is really the current standard bearer of hard rock/metal today, and thank God for them for that. I had a couple of huge riffs and we just started mashing it up with Zakk Cervini, who has worked with them before.”

Meanwhile, Yungblud has added another date to his imminent ‘Life On Mars’ UK tour, and confirmed that renforshort will support on the dates.

The shows, which follow a recent run of festival slots, will begin tomorrow (September 27) and continue throughout the whole of October.