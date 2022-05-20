‘Psychonauts 2’ is coming to macOS and Linux next week

2021’s critical darling from Double Fine Productions, Psychonauts 2, is finally releasing on macOS and Linux in the very near future.

A new update on Psychonauts 2’s Fig page states; “Mac and Linux versions will be available on all major storefronts next week.” It’s clarified that “for those of you eager to play these versions, you do not need to ask for an extra game key. Everything will be provided on your Humble Games page. Please contact Humble for support – but please also remember these aren’t live yet.”

It also noted that “time was taken to ensure they’re solid ports”, hence the long wait from the title’s initial release on Windows and Xbox platforms. Additionally, the game also now supports Russian and Latin American Spanish language options, with in-game signs and directions being altered to accommodate the new languages as well as subtitles.

Releasing 16 years after the original, Psychonauts 2 yet again has players controlling ex-circus performer and psychic agent Raz in another 3D action-platformer. The game was initially funded via a campaign on Fig that raised roughly £3million before developer Double Fine was acquired by Microsoft, which would subsequently fund the rest of the game’s development.

In a five-star review, NME wrote: “After a long sixteen years, Double Fine has delivered the ultimate sequel. Psychonauts 2 refines what made the first game good, ponders necessary questions, expands a world that was begging for a follow-up and executes a number of jaw-dropping visual ideas. It’s a proper modern 3D platformer with incredible art direction, and it’s ready to hit you with a deluge of imagination and empathy.”

