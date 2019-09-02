50 Cent says the original ‘Power’ theme song will be back for the next episode

Joe > Trey Songz

50 Cent says the original Power theme song will be back for the show’s next episode after facing huge backlash from fans who didn’t like the updated version.

The first episode of the sixth and final season of the popular drama aired on Netflix last week (August 26). But while fans were happy to have their favourite show back, they weren’t happy that ‘Big Rich Town’, the show’s intro song, had been changed.

Seasons one to five saw ‘Big Rich Town’ performed by Joe. For the start of season six, the R&B singer was replaced by Trey Songz and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Now, after a lot of backlash from fans who preferred the Joe version to the Trey Songz remix, 50 has announced that he will be changing it back just three episodes into the season.

“The original theme song will play this Sunday coming,” the G-Unit head honcho tweeted, sharing a picture of Joe. “Episode 603 I directed this episode I promise it’s crazy. POWER #1.”

It comes after an earlier tweet that read: “This next episode of POWER is my directorial debut 603 so I’m a put the theme song back alright we cool again or what?”

