And he reveals that he has music coming out

Caleb McLaughlin has suggested that future Stranger Things seasons won’t star the original cast.

McLaughlin, who portrays Lucas Sinclair in the hit Netflix series, said that “no one really knows” where the show is headed – and that the show’s creators may put a stop to the story earlier than viewers wish.

“It’s all up to the Duffers and the writers if they want to keep going. Maybe they want to stop now. Maybe they don’t want to give anyone another season. Maybe they just want to leave you guys hanging like that,” McLaughlin said in an interview this week with Entertainment Weekly.

“I talk to people about this all the time, we can literally leave you guys hanging on the Upside Down. No one really knows what the Upside Down is, we just know what comes from it, like Demagorgons and like the Mind Flayer, but the Upside Down is an alternate dimension of our world. Our world is so big so there’s more than just Demadogs, and Demagorgons and Mind Flayers, so no one really knows,” he said.

In addition, the 17-year-old actor revealed that he will be releasing his own music.

“I have music coming out, so I’m going to drop it before the year is over. So stay tuned for that as well,” he told the publication.

McLaughlin’s new venture will see him join other Stranger Things cast members in playing music outside of the show.

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) is in a band called Calpurnia (see a recent video interview with NME below), while Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) heads up Work In Progress. Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers) is in a band named Comanechi and Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) is in Post Animal.

Meanwhile, a new Stranger Things fan theory has predicted an unsavoury twist for the show’s fourth season: that Eleven will spark the Chernobyl disaster.