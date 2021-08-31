‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ release date, trailer, gameplay and what we know so far

Gamescom 2021 pulled the curtains back with aplomb, unveiling a brand new Marvel game from XCOM developer, Firaxis. You might not think a developer used to working in the strategy field alongside its publisher 2K Games would be that sensible a fit for a Marvel game, but it’s early days and already we’re pretty convinced by what we’ve seen from the title. Immediately following its initial trailer during the Gamescom Opening Night Live ceremony, Marvel’s Midnight Suns set the internet alight with chatter.

From what we can discern so far, it seems safe to say that the game will be hitting up the lore-rich veins of the more supernatural side of the Marvel Universe – with the game taking its cues from the similarly-named comic arc from the 1990s called Rise of the Midnight Sons. The trailer was loaded with Marvel heroes and villains, ranging from the more traditional Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel to the more esoteric Marvel heroes like Blade and Ghost Rider.

If you’re keen to learn more about the lore of this ragtag bunch of miscreants and supernatural heroes, you can meet the supernatural heroes of Marvel’s Midnight Suns on our special feature page. But in the meantime, you’re probably going to want to learn more about the game, the new protagonist you can customise as you see fit, and more.

Read on below to learn more about Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns release date, platforms and price

Firaxis and 2K Games have revealed that Marvel’s Midnight Suns release date is in March 2022. At the time of writing, there is no specific date for the game beyond that month-long window.

The game is set to launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via both Steam and Epic Games Store. A price point for the game has not yet been listed.

You can check out the debut trailer below.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns story

“Through a twisted marriage of magic and science, the nefarious force known as Hydra has revived Lilith, Mother of Demons, after centuries of slumber,” a description for the game reads from a press release.

“Lilith will stop at nothing to complete an ancient prophecy and summon her evil master, Chthon. Pushed to the brink, the Avengers desperately look to fight fire with Hellfire by enlisting the help of the Midnight Suns – Nico Minoru, Blade, Magik, and Ghost Rider – young heroes with powers deeply rooted in the supernatural, formed to prevent the very prophecy Lilith aims to fulfill. Together, they resurrect an ancient warrior – the Hunter, Lilith’s forsaken child and the only hero known to have ever defeated her.”

There will be slight deviations from the more B-plot setup of the original comics’ place in the Marvel universe: for starters, we’re likely going to see more X-Men: Wolverine and Magik are seen in the teaser, suggesting more mutants will make it into the main game.

Per 2K’s description of the game, the Midnight Suns are an existing group made up of Nico Minoru, Blade, Magik, and Ghost Rider, who are called in by the Avengers – suffice to say, then, that you can expect more Marvel heroes to show up throughout the game. A full roster has yet to be revealed, though.

If the game follows the comic universe to any degree, you can expect to come up against the likes of Lilith’s demonic brood (Lilin, Djinn, Incubi, Succubi, and Mazikim) throughout the course of the game.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns development

“I grew up reading and loving Marvel comics,” said Jake Solomon, creative director for Marvel’s Midnight Suns at Firaxis Games. “To be entrusted with these characters and their stories is an honor for me and the team. If you’re a Marvel fan, or an RPG fan, or a fan of tactics games, Marvel’s Midnight Suns will make these beloved characters come alive in a way that you’ve never seen before.”

Marvel’s Midnight Suns gameplay

You get to see your first heap of gameplay from the game really soon.

2K and Firaxis are planning the first gameplay showcase for Midnight Suns on Wednesday, September 1 at 11:30am PST / 2:30pm ET / 7:30pm BST.

During this livestream, the developer is planning to showcase the customizable tactical battle system where players assemble their team of heroes, analyze the battlefield, and set out to suppress the demonic forces intent of ending humanity. Nice and light, then.

So far, we do know that you will not be able to romance characters in the game, though apparently, you will be able to become “very, very, very close friends,” hmm.

In Marvel’s Midnight Suns, there’s also a home base called the Abbey, where the player can hang out with the collected superhero gang and enjoy moments of relative downtime.

The mechanic allows players to choose a superhero to spend time with and engage in activities to raise their relationship status, such as playing video games – you just won’t be able to romance them. Boo.