Saweetie teams up with Jhené Aiko for new collaborative track ‘Back To The Streets’

Saweetie has teamed up with Jhené Aiko for a new collaborative track titled ‘Back To The Streets’, which the pair released today (October 23).

The single was co-produced by rapper, producer and DJ, Timbaland, and arrived with an animated lyric video in which Saweetie and Aiko star as fairies in a technicolour forest.

Check it out below:

The track is the latest taste of Saweetie’s forthcoming debut album ‘Pretty Bitch Music’, the release date of which is yet to be announced. Despite the mystery around the record’s arrival, Saweetie has confirmed that it will feature appearances from Danja, Murda Beatz and more.

Saweetie, real name Diamanté Harper, dropped the first cut from ‘Pretty Bitch Music’ in June, with the hit single ‘Tap In’. The track went viral after it started a dance trend on TikTok, with the hashtag amassing half a billion views. It also climbed its way to the top of the Billboard charts, holding a number one spot on the Top Triller US chart for two consecutive weeks.

In August, she released a remix of the track featuring Post Malone, DaBaby and Jack Harlow, with each rapper adding their own verse to the song.

Continuing with the collaborative theme, she teamed up with Tyga last month for his single ‘Money Mouf’, also featuring YG.

The new track is also another recent collaboration for Aiko, who linked up with Ty Dolla $ign and Mustard for the song ‘By Yourself’ earlier this month.

Prior to that, she’d released her own original track encouraging Americans to hit the polls for the forthcoming US election, aptly calling the song, ‘Vote’.