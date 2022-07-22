SOS release first new single ‘Seryoso’ following name change

Filipino indie band SOS, formerly known as She’s Only Sixteen, have released their first single of the year, ‘Seryoso’.

The track, which is sung entirely in Tagalog, marks the first time the band has ever released a single in their native language. Clocking in at three minutes, ‘Seryoso’ is driven by a thumping bass line and a melodic synthesiser rhythm – similar to their last single released in 2021, ‘Proof’.

The band have also released an accompanying music video for ‘Seryoso’, which features the quartet playing mahjong, dancing, fooling around and having fun with each other all together.

Advertisement

Watch the music video for SOS’ ‘Seryoso’ below.

Earlier this month, SOS took to social media to announce that they would now operate under SOS, an acronym of their original name, writing: “Ushering a new era for our music, ourselves and our listeners. It’s just SOS now.”

Lead guitarist Andrew Panopio weighed in on the name change in another post, saying: “Ever look at the mirror and realize skinny jeans stopped working for you? After 13ish years we’re not shesonlysixteen anymore.”

Next month, SOS will be performing in Manila with Indonesian singer-songwriter Pamungkas, Ben&Ben, Munimuni and Cheats as part of the Gimme Shelter concert.

Prior to releasing ‘Seryoso’, the band dropped an EP in 2020, ‘The Other Side’. The EP was ranked the 14th best album from Asia by NME, describing it as “the flipside of the hazy party. It’s an aftermath record, with songs to soundtrack your moments of reckoning, reminiscence and regret.”

Advertisement

SOS also dropped a remix EP of the track ‘Broken Glass’ which was on the tracklist of ‘The Other Side’ – featuring remixes by DMAPS, lui., Thrones., Wilson Pivot and LONER.