The Itchyworms announce first-ever US tour set to kick off in March

Filipino alt-rock band The Itchyworms have revealed the dates for their first-ever tour of the US, which kicks off in March.

The group will start their nine-date trek on March 24 at a yet to be revealed venue in New York, and will make stops in Dallas, San Diego, Las Vegas and more on their tour. Venue and ticket pricing information is set to be released soon, though the band have not yet confirmed a date for these announcements.

The tour reveal follows the announcement earlier this month that lead guitarist Chino Singson will be relocating to Canada with his family. Stinson maintains that he is still part of the Itchyworms, with guitarists Mikey Amistoso of Ciudad and Weckl Mercado filling in as added members of the Itchyworms when he is unable to perform with the group.

“I’ll still be working with the team, helping out with social media and back office tasks,” Singson said in a statement at the time, adding: “And like we did in 2020, we will make music even though we aren’t together physically.”

The group have since released a festive season track titled ‘Christmas Time’ as the 2022 update of their mini-album ‘Christmas Starts When The Bers Begin’, which was released in two phases in 2020 and 2021. With the addition of ‘Christmas Time’ , the album now comprises of a total of six tracks, with last year’s ‘Halo-Halo’ and ‘Meri Xmas 2 U’ and 2020’s ‘Have A Merry Christmas’ and ‘Maligayang Pasko’.

The Itchyworms celebrated their 25th anniversary as a band last year, releasing a docu-series titled ‘25 Years of The Itchyworms’ as part of their anniversary, as well as a stop-motion short film for the single ‘The Life I Know’. Additionally, they also released a six-part podcast on Spotify titled Worms Upon A Time: An Itchyworms Podcast in August alongside a new single, ‘Eto Na (Ang Maliligayang Araw)’.

The Itchyworms’ US tour dates are:

March 24 – New York, New York

March 25 – Dallas, Texas

March 26 – San Antonio, Texas

March 29 – Houston, Texas

March 31 – San Francisco, California

April 1 – Los Angeles, California

April 2 – San Diego, California

April 5 – Chicago, Illinois

April 7 – Las Vegas, Nevada