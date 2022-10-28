Zack Tabudlo teams up with Tiara Andini for romantic single ‘By My Side’

Filipino singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo has teamed up with Indonesian singer Tiara Andini for a romantic single titled ‘By My Side’.

The gentle number was shared on major streaming services on Friday (October 28), alongside an animated lyric video posted on YouTube the same day. Kicking off with acoustic guitars and pianos, the R&B-tinged ‘By My Side’ is complemented by lo-fi drum beats, and touches on deep infatuation for a love interest.

Watch the lyric video below.

Advertisement

“So I just wanna wake up next to you in the morning / dance you through the night oh my love / kiss me hug me tight and just love me,” Tabudlo sings.

In the chorus, Andini continues with “What’s wrong with my chest its beating / so fast I can’t even hear myself / you look in my eyes with meaning / I drown in it so deep I can’t escape.”

‘By My Side’ arrives just two weeks after Tabudlo joined forces with Malaysian rapper Yonnyboii for the collaborative single titled ‘Take Me Back’, which carries a city-pop feel and draws influences from Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Kid Laroi, and the Weeknd.

In September, the prolific Tabudlo dropped a trilogy of music videos for his 2021 single ‘Pano’, directed by Dominic Bekaert Tabudlo, which arrived the same month as his latest solo single ‘Pero’, marking his fifth solo release for 2022.

Advertisement

Last week, Tabudlo made an appearance at the three-day-long UMUSIC Fanverse festival in Manila sharing the stage with Yonnyboii, Blaster Silonga, Zild, Singaporean singer-songwriter lullaboy, and more.

Meanwhile, Andini in February released her music video for ‘Merasa Indah’, a tale of heartbreak from her self-titled debut album released last December.